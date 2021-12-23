Dinah Langsjoen is an artist. Maybe you’ve seen her art on display around Mankato. Her Etsy page lists watercolor card creations of wildflowers, backyard birds, an animal alphabet and one of inauguration poet Laureate Amanda Gorman.
The past couple of winters her artwork also has found homes in non-gallery locations as well, such as North Mankato’s Omega Court and Langsjoen’s own lower North Mankato home. Subjects range from the Grinch and Whoville families, to The Peanuts Gang and Snoopy, Bluey cartoon characters and Calvin and Hobbes.
During the last two falls, Langsjoen’s house has been a virtual Santa’s Workshop for colorful plywood Christmas cut-outs that have found their way into various yards. This year, thanks to one of her behind-the-scenes time-lapse videos going viral on TikTok, the cut-out commissions have been traveling as far away as Connecticut and Texas.
“I don’t even understand TikTok,” Langsjoen said before launching into a description of hashtags, trial groups and music snippets that echoes the viral nature of most other social media. The short answer is that once people who follow her start liking her videos, her audience expands. As of last week, the shared video had 237,000 views and 40,000 likes.
And when an audience likes what you do, people start requesting their own copies.
“I have received maybe 20-25 inquiries through TikTok people. Of those, I have about 5-9 who responded after (receiving cost) quotes and asked to be on a list for 2022 projects,” she said. Lack of time and uncertain shipping schedules created a Dec. 1 cutoff for distant cut-outs.
Let’s back up to last year. This crazy popularity began when previous neighbors who moved to Omega Court, the upper North Mankato cul-de-sac that has become a go-to spot for Christmas displays, asked for her help. They were looking for a way to bring something new to the decorated neighborhood.
“(They) reached out to me and they’re like, ‘Would you consider trying this?,’” Langsjoen said while running errands last week. She’s a busy single mother of a soon-to-be 5-year-old, so she doesn’t have much time to just sit down and talk.
Although she had never before made character cut-outs that come from a 4-by-8-foot sheet of plywood, she thought she’d give it a try. Not owning a truck at the time, she told them she could do it as long as they bought the plywood and brought it to her house. After she drew the characters with black marker, they would have to take the plywood back home and cut out the characters and prime the wood. A return trip to Langsjoen would result in her adding the bright paints and adding black separating lines.
That changed this year. Langsjoen — who admits to having an organized approach to such things — has found she’s pretty good with power tools and, by figuring out how long each step takes, is able to fit much of the process between other tasks. The “magic” of adding the colorful paints happens after 8 p.m. when son Torin is in bed.
“My analytical brain and my administrative brain know Step 1 through Step 5. So, I’m really good at managing my time. It just means that if I know I have a project due in three days, I have to start it five days ago,” she adds with a laugh.
She said she made the time-lapse videos so people understand artists’ commitment to their work. A four-set of characters, for example, can take upward of 20 hours, not including dry time between steps. Torin sometimes assists with priming or painting small details.
Judging by these reviews, even her distant customers are highly satisfied with their commissions:
Amanda Littlejohn, of Dallas, found Langsjoen through TikTok when her video appeared on Littlejohn’s “For Your Page” suggestions. She immediately knew she had to have them.
“My son is absolutely obsessed with Bluey and we have been collecting wooden Christmas yard art for a few years now,” Littlejohn wrote. “Bluey was so fresh and new in comparison to what is out there. Dinah was a pleasure to work with.”
“I saw Dinah’s work on TikTok and the video that I saw showed the Heeler family from the TV show ‘Bluey’ on Disney, which is a huge hit in our house with our toddler and us parents, too!” wrote Loryn Dempsey, of Waterford, Connecticut. “Right after I saw them, I immediately started searching for a way to purchase some for myself.
“I emailed Dinah and she is so sweet and made the process seamless for me to order and get them shipped to Connecticut.” Dempsey requested characters Bluey and Bingo without Christmas attire so they can be displayed year-round.
Langsjoen is also working to make this successful part of her art job more year-round. She is working with a music store owner to create 15-20 musical icon creations for his store; she is working with a friend who is starting theater productions at a local middle school and needs set designs; and her work has been a part of Bells on Belgrade and the Circle Inn’s “Ugly Sweater” events.
This will help create more variety, something she is always craving in her artistic endeavors.
“When (customers) are asking for the same thing I’ve already done, I’m like, ‘How can we put a spin on this that’s different for you?’”
Langsjoen is striving to expand upon her previous mural work as well.
Her analytical mind is busy making plans for the future so she can guarantee quality time with Torin and a steady art income. She has bills from this year’s broken foot and a bout with breast cancer, so stability is much sought after.
But first, she has a fast-approaching deadline on a children’s book for which she received an arts grant. She’s always seeking more variety in her life.
