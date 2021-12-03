You know what I think? I think we need a few extras in our lives, and I’m not talking about large fries or 80-inch flat-screen television sets.
What I’d like to see happen is much bigger than those extras. As in Supersize big. I’d like to have an extra decade put in place between our 60s and 70s. A gap decade without any number attached to it to be used after we stop working but before we officially retire, a little bit like the gap year some people take after graduating from high school only much longer.
But why, you ask, would anyone want to do that when retirement is supposedly the kickoff to the golden years? Who would want to take a gap decade at that point in time?
Well, I might. Because the gap decade I have in mind would come with a guarantee of no health issues and enough money to live, if not luxuriously, at least comfortably. Oh, and did I mention that for this gap decade we’d have a complete health care package without all that confusing Part B, C, D, X, Y and Z?
If the gap decade doesn’t pan out, and let’s face it, short of God decreeing it, it’s not going to happen — even full-time dreamers can see a brick wall when they run into one — I have another more plausible extra. What if once a person hit a certain birthday, let’s just say 60, their work hours were automatically reduced to 32 hours a week instead of 40?
Health insurance and perks would stay the same. Pay might dip slightly, but most 60-year-olds I know would be all right with that as long as the dip wasn’t too deep. Then when your 62 birthday rolls around, your hours drop by another day and so on until you hit full retirement. You won’t need a gap decade because you’ll have already taken all those days off and eased into your golden years with less stress and more rest.
For those among us who want to work forever, go for it. No penalties and nothing but respect and incredulous stares from your less-motivated peers.
Will this bright idea play out? Probably not. My generation can’t agree on which is the better condiment — Miracle Whip or Hellman’s — so there’s no way we’ll all get on board with phased-in retirement.
I have one more thought that has nothing to do with retirement but focuses instead on saving your sanity. Everyone knows that One Person who makes your heart sink whenever you run into them at the post office, grocery store, etc. You like them, but you know you’re in for a half-hour conversation if they spot you hiding near the canned bean dip.
That One Person never seems to notice the ice cream is melting in your shopping cart as he regales you with what he is buying, what he plans on buying and what he might buy if he finds another dollar-off coupon for spinach souffle. After going through his shopping list in excruciating detail, he then proceeds to tell you all about his second cousin’s hernia operation and what kind of noises his dog made while sleeping, complete with a video.
While you usually enjoy this person in small doses, you can feel your blood pressure rising as you chastise yourself for not ending the conversation with a decisive ‘Nice seeing you, but I’ve really got to run’ and instead concentrate all your mental energy on sending telepathic messages aimed between the talker’s eyebrows, messages that are clearly never received.
Which brings me to my last extra. Wouldn’t it be brilliant if someone invented a button that could be worn on a necklace or on a watch and when you pressed it, your cellphone would ring and you could say, “Oops! I’d better get that! See you later!”
Of course, after using this ruse a few dozen times, people in your universe might become aware you’re up to something. But then again, maybe not. Clueless people tend to be, well, clueless. Either that or incredibly passive-aggressive, I’m not sure which.
So those are the thoughts that have been rolling around inside my head lately. Because I’m more of an idea person instead of an actual productive human being, none of them will come to fruition. But they sure are fun to think about.
Nell Musolf is a freelance writer based in Mankato. She can be reached at nmusolf@gmail.com.
