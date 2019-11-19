Working in the garden area this past weekend, I was again reminded how tricky weed seeds are. I have yet to have a seed from a desirable plant latch on to me and drop elsewhere in the garden.
No, I have never picked off a peony or iris seed from my socks. Weed seeds are like magnets to people and animals in the garden. It’s trickery by design, folks, complete with their own little sticker function!
Animals, humans, wind, water and expulsion are the main ways seeds move throughout our garden and the world beyond. Seeds that move by air are by design tiny aeronautical machines. Cottony enough to easily be moved by wind, or the copter/whirlybird shape of maple tree seeds.
What dog hasn’t had a few burs in its fur? Here is how it works: a dog gets a bur in the woods, runs back home and, after picking it out, you drop it in the yard. Bingo. The seed just moved itself 200 feet.
Sticking to us and our pets or wild animals isn’t by accident. Humans move seeds on our clothes, in our hair and on our shoes. Our vehicles move seeds as well. Other creatures such as waterfowl move seeds from waterway to waterway.
A friend was wondering how he acquired cattails in his backyard pond. Yes, ducks had visited — therein lies the answer. Seeds can adhere to feathers and be carried around as well.
Flooding can move seeds to new areas as well as rain can in a runoff situation. Some seed heads actually burst when ready and expel the seeds out. If all seeds simply fell to the ground below them, they may be shadowed out by the parent plant and never stand a chance to get going. In mowed areas, you may not notice the number of weeds that have germinated because they are regularly cut down with the mower.
Seeds may move in a combination of ways. First, they can be expelled then blown in the wind to the river, then floated downstream. Mission accomplished. The seeds of the common weed Lamb’s Quarters, can lay in wait 40 years for the conditions to be right for it to germinate. No, we will never be rid of weeds.
Celastrus scandens
A plant that really stands out this time of year, thanks to its stunning red/orange seed pods, is the American Bittersweet vine, Celastrus scandens. The orange pods have burst open to reveal the red fruit on the inside which contains the seeds.
How do the seeds of bittersweet move about? Well, some will fall to the ground and others will be eaten by birds and deposited elsewhere. The bittersweet fruits are poisonous to humans but loved by birds.
Bittersweet is also a popular fall vine for decorating. Once again people get in the seed moving act by selling bittersweet to others, i.e., at a farmer’s market, or sharing with a friend. Eventually, the seasonal arrangement gets tossed out and, lo and behold, the seeds are in the compost bin or, if at my house, thrown over the hill.
Seeds = good
Don’t underestimate the goodness that seeds bring to our life. Seeds for starting desirable plants comes to mind as a good thing. Much of the food we consume is the seeds of plants.
What plants do we eat in the seed form? Green beans, limas, pinto beans, kidney beans, peas, sunflower seeds, pumpkins seeds, sweet corn, processed field corn, rice, tree nuts, cereal grains like wheat and oats and the list goes on.
Many of our spices are processed from the seeds of plants or used whole such as coriander, dill, sesame, poppy, nutmeg and black pepper.
I did good
This past summer, I had planted a small vegetable garden in a new garden spot. The area had previously been covered with a thick solid plastic material for about four years.
I was hopeful that, over time, many of the weed seeds may have been cooked through solarization. When it was planting time, some raking was in order but I avoided tilling.
Yes, it was harder to dig holes for vegetable transplants – barely. Although tilling loosens soil, it also brings weed seeds to the top of the soil surface where they have a better chance to sprout. The usual weeds were plentiful, purslane and amaranth.
Overall, noticeably fewer weeds throughout the season. Although I do not have notebooks of scientific research to back up my claims – I was happy with it!
