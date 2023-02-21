Q. I take several vitamin and mineral supplements and usually take them all right before bed. Is this okay? Or are there better times of the day for different nutrients?
A. As a dietitian, I’ll always promote food as the first and best way to get nutrients, but if you take supplements as a way to fill in the gaps, here are a few things to consider. With supplementation of different vitamins and minerals, it’s important to take into account the absorption of these nutrients into your body and factors that affect this.
Some nutrients are absorbed better when taken together, and some should be taken hours apart. The world of supplements can be confusing to navigate at first, so let this be a guide to help you figure out what time of day to take your supplements and ways to pair them together or with foods to maximize their absorption!
Most supplements, unlike certain medications, should be taken with food. This helps avoid an upset stomach, stimulate digestion and enhance absorption. Fat-soluble vitamins (A, D, E and K) should be taken with fat sources or oils, such as nuts/nut butter, foods cooked with olive or avocado oil, avocado or full-fat dairy.
Vitamin C, zinc and iron are common supplements that can cause nausea and upset stomach if taken on an empty stomach. Take these with food.
Vitamin C and iron should be taken together.
Vitamin C helps your body absorb iron and it reduces nausea and constipation in those with iron sensitivity.
Do not take iron with calcium or caffeine.
Tannins in tea also interfere with iron absorption; avoid drinking tea at the same time iron supplements are taken.
Take vitamins K, D and calcium together.
Vitamin K2 helps direct calcium away from the bloodstream, where it can deposit into your arteries, and toward your bones to promote bone strength.
Vitamin D increases the absorption of dietary calcium.
Consume vitamin D-rich food such as salmon, tuna or fortified orange juice, with calcium-rich or calcium-fortified food such as yogurt, cheese or leafy greens.
Avoid taking vitamin C and vitamin B12 at the same time; vitamin C may reduce absorption of B12.
Take vitamin C two or more hours after a B12 supplement.
Supplements to take at night:
Melatonin — Can help with falling asleep at bedtime!
Magnesium — This activates your parasympathetic nervous system and helps with calmness and relaxation; helps regulate melatonin.
Omega-3s — They can increase length and quality of sleep.
Vitamin B6 — Supports serotonin and melatonin production.
Supplements to take in the morning:
Vitamin D
B vitamins/multivitamin: energy-producing vitamins
Knowing how to pair supplements and the best time of day to take them can really help you get the most out of the vitamins and minerals you’re taking and maximize their effectiveness. Whether you’re taking your multivitamin and vitamin D at breakfast with your peanut butter toast and calcium-rich milk, or just remembering to take iron and vitamin C together, and hours apart from vitamin B6, you’re making a positive impact on your health through these simple steps.
