I don’t get out much. It’s not who I am. I usually enjoy myself when I actually get out but, generally speaking, I’m the type of guy whose idea of a good time is hunkering down in front of the TV with a cold Surly and a bag of chips and diving into a new season of “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.” (My Facebook friend requests are really going to light up now!)
Even so, that doesn’t mean I don’t pay attention to what’s happening in our community. And as it’s the end of the year, sort of, it’s not the worst idea in the world to put together a sort of top 10 list of things that caught my attention this year in the realm of arts and entertainment. (And I’ll be using a rather loose interpretation of “arts and entertainment” in case you’re wondering why a beer made the list.)
Folks, these are in no particular order; ordering my thoughts would have put me further past deadline than I already am, so you’re getting the unordered version.
Let us commence with the inaugural run of the Robby Awards.
Bob Dylan brings it all back home
No doubt about it, the man’s a legend. And his performance in Mankato was fantastic. I didn’t agree with the folks who said it was “magical” and “transcendent,” but it doesn’t matter what I think.
The man came to Mankato, and he didn’t go to the Twin Cities. We were his only stop on this leg of his Never Ending Tour, and it might have been one of the best nights of music we’ve had in Mankato since … well, since the last time Dylan was here.
When people complain about having little to do in Mankato, remind them Dylan played “Lenny Bruce” for the first time in 11 years right here in Mankato.
Locale releases a brilliant sour beer
I love a finely crafted adult beverage. So when I heard Locale had released a limited-edition sour beer called Brambleberry, I thought I should check it out. In a rare move for me, I went alone to Locale, bellied up to the bar and ordered one up. Dee-licious.
We’ve got a handful of local brewers in town making great beer these days. Let’s raise a glass to them in the hopes they keep on keeping on.
The Mural
There were a lot of skeptics, I think, when the idea of a ginormous mural on the Ardent Mills silos was floated. (And of course, the online comments were as stupid as you can imagine. I’m convinced the worst part of the technological advances mankind has experienced in the last 20 years is the ability for people to post comments on online content.) At first the hefty price tag had people, myself included, scratching our heads and wondering if it’s worth $250,000.
Well, having now seen less than half of it, you can count me in the camp of people who say it’s worth every PRIVATELY RAISED penny and then some. It’s actually kind of hard for me to put into words how stunning it is. It’s also a great statement to make about what our values are.
Artist Guido van Helten gets a Robby.
Jeremy Messersmith
One of my favorite developments on the local A&E scene has been the Minnesota Storytellers series at Minnesota State University. Musicians come to MSU, spend a few days with students and then perform a live concert in which they’re encouraged to talk about their craft and maybe tell the stories behind their songs.
One of my favorite artists, Jeremy Messersmith, was a part of that series in October. I’ve seen him perform live seven to eight times and can sing to you most of his songs (although, trust me, you wouldn’t want me to), and this was one of my favorite performances of his.
The fact MSU is doing this series should be commended, and the kinds of performers they’re landing is impressive. They’ve had Martin Zellar, David Simonett, Messersmith, Bad Bad Hats and, on Feb. 25, they’ll have Dessa. Put those names on a summer festival lineup and you’d sell 5,000 tickets easy.
Dana ends Project Bike
In the nonprofit world, pluck and moxie are a necessity if you want to be successful. And you won’t find anyone in town with more pluck and moxie than Dana Sikkila, director of the 410 Project. I hope she doesn’t mind that description.
One of the things Sikkila has become known for statewide is something called Project Bike. Started five years ago as a grant-funded, one-time thing to bike around southern Minnesota to collect works of art and haul them back to Mankato for a gallery show at the 410, Project Bike grew.
People wanted her to keep doing it. Then she got a film crew involved. And then another film crew. And then a display case about the project at Twin Cities International Airport. And, perhaps most telling, a shout of support as she biked down the street in Brainerd.
Good ideas matter. And it’s those like Project Bike and people like Dana that make Mankato the unique, creative, art-friendly place it has become.
The continued rise of Allen Eskens
This guy … he just (sigh) … he makes me jealous. Not only did he create a successful law career, but then he also decided to become better at his writing hobby than most full-time writers (myself included) are. It’s maddening! But it couldn’t be happening to a nicer guy.
Anyone who knows Allen knows he’s just a swell dude. Down to earth. Easy to talk to. Answers when you call. And doesn’t mind when his name gets spelled incorrectly in a headline. (Sorry bruh, I should have caught that.)
His books are winning awards and winning hearts. He’s gone from true crime lawyer to true crime writer. I tip my hat to you, sir.
Solid local theater
In case you haven’t noticed, we’ve got a lot of kick-butt theater happening in this community. MSU, of course, continues to be amazing. Merely Players, as well. The high schools are cranking out musicals and senior-directed plays. Pat Ryan gathers his extended theater family annually for “Tony and Tina’s Wedding.”
And now we have new kids on the block: Mankato Playhouse is doing dinner theater shows downtown, and Free to the People Theater is doing free shows in Sibley Park. You could even add to this list the dozen or so other groups that stage annual or regular choral, dance or theater performances.
When it comes to live theater (or theater-like performances) Mankato has an embarrassment of riches. Let’s make sure it stays that way by supporting them all.
FreepCast
The Free Press Media launched a podcast this year called FreepCast. So far we’ve had nothing but intriguing guests such as tattoo artist Megan Hoogland, former MSU football great Isaac Kolstad and Eric Jones (the man who brought Bob Dylan to Mankato).
I hate to use this space to plug my own stuff but, hey, I think you’ll find that it’s the single greatest podcast ever produced by The Free Press Media. (Is it also the only podcast produced by The Free Press Media? Maybe. But that’s irrelevant. I’m giving myself a Robby Award.)
Rocky Horror/ Bat out of Hell
The latest singalong effort from the brilliantly creatively mind of Ann Fee was the “Rocky Horror/Bat out of Hell” Pageant and Singalong. It was just as wild and fun as it sounds.
If anyone ever asks you what makes the Mankato area special, tell them we packed a bar full of people who wanted to sing along to “Sweet Transvestite” and “Two Out of Three Ain’t Bad.”
Losses: Edgar, Jessica, Jonathan
Much has already been written about this, but I feel like any column wrapping up the year in A&E cannot go without mentioning Eric Barnes (Edgar), Jessica Flatequal and Jonathan Zierdt.
This community is so much better because they called Mankato home.
They inspired creativity, championed inclusion and acceptance, and shouted from the rooftops that Mankato is a great and vibrant place to live, be and create.
Raise a glass tonight to all three. No matter who you are in this community, your life was touched in some way by one of them, probably all three.
Those are the Robby Award winners for 2019. If you didn’t win one, try harder next year.
