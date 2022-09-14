Soon it will be time to bring any indoor plants back inside as nights are getting colder.
Check the plants for insect pests and repot if needed. When you move indoor plants from place to place, there is always an adjustment period to the new climate. Plants can easily lose 10% of their leaves as they adjust to the spot, especially Ficus — so don’t be alarmed.
Normally, plants on the porch need more water because they are dealing with extra wind evaporation, so cut back the water as needed once you bring them indoors. Coming inside is less stressful then going outside in the spring, as our indoor temps and humidity are steadier then outside, and usually less wind, too!
Pesky pests
Some insects can be pests all season long. The featured pest is the Northern Rootworm Corn Beetle. Only folks who live in the rural farm areas may be familiar with this plant-eating pest. In the home garden you may see them in the fall devouring your plant parts and eating the pollen the bees are after.
Shown in the picture is “Jennifer Rebecca,” a reliable reblooming iris, smothered in beetles. She blooms in the spring, and under good growing conditions will rebloom in the fall. When you have corn fields nearby, who cares if it reblooms when this happens!
The NRC beetle starts out in the corn fields damaging silk, foraging on pollen. When the corn dries up, they move on to greener pastures.
We have debris
This is a good time to remind you about the best way to dispose of your vegetable garden debris. Vine crops — which include melon, squash, pumpkin and tomato plants — are likely the most disease-ridden plants in the garden. The very best advice is to pull them at the end of the season and bring them to your local compost site.
Plants that have less disease issues, such as peas, green beans, greens and peppers — can be tilled under or composted at home. Most of our insect pests winter over as adults or eggs in the soil or on plant debris. By using clean cultivation methods you will lessen your chances of issues repeating next year.
Rye out loud
If the goal is to add organic matter, here is a better suggestion than using diseased insect-laden material – grow annual rye! This is a perfect time to get started with growing your own fertilizer and building your soil tilth. There are many crops that can be grown to be plowed down or tilled in for soil benefit. These are called green manure crops. Legume crops like peas, alfalfa and annual rye are popular.
When you purchase your seed, be certain it is annual rye and not perennial rye — big difference. Decide where you need to fertilize; usually the vegetable garden area. The grass will need to be tilled, plowed or mowed later, so only scatter seeds where you later can perform one of these critical tasks. Lightly rake the grass seed in to create tiny soil ridges to help the seed stay in place. Lightly water daily, twice a day when sunny.
Annual rye germinates quickly, often in less than a week. Seeds can be scattered around your veggie plants. There is no need to clean off the garden plants first. By the time you are ready to address the tilling or mowing, your veggie plants will be history. When the grass starts to develop seed heads, this is the optimum time to mow or till. This is a critical step. If seeds are allowed to develop, ripen and disperse, they will germinate next year and could be around for several seasons; you don’t want this!
Managed correctly, you can grow more nitrogen material than your garden plants could ever consume. Tilling the plant material in also helps add organic matter to the soil which is needed for optimum drainage. It also improves soil texture and provides worm food.
