I’m not going to share my exact birthday here. Suffice to say it’s coming up soon. And this is a milestone.
The big 5-0.
I came here to whine about it, to let everyone know how ruthless Father Time can be. News Flash: much like “facts,” Father Time doesn’t care about your feelings, or how you may disagree with his modus operandi of unrelenting consistency.
I was going to craft a lot of Robb-esque prose about how it seems like only yesterday I was a spry 28-year-old watching my daughter take her first breaths, whispering into her ear as she cried, and as tears streamed down my face, “Your name is Emma…”
I was going to fill this space with 750 words of whining. It would have been an epic lament. There wouldn’t have been a dry eye in the house.
Yep, that was the plan.
And then I saw Dinah Langsjoen ring the bell.
One of the things no one really prepares you for as you get older is the declination of zest for life. Like it or not, we all slow down a little. Not because we no longer love life. But because our bodies are getting older. It’s harder to stay in shape. It’s easy to settle into routines. We tend to get less excited over new things. Get crankier. Less tolerant of changes to the way things “should” be. Throw all those factors together and it’s a pretty solid recipe for coasting into old age.
I can’t pin it to a specific memory, but I’m pretty sure that when I was just a punk reporter in my 20s (I was actually called “Punk Reporter” in an angry letter written to me by the owner of business in town who didn’t like an article I’d written) I probably uttered something about always seizing the day or living in the moment. Maybe I’d just seen “Dead Poets Society” or something. Point is, I can remember having that outlook once upon a time. And I think I lived that way, too. At least I used to.
Now, inching ever closer to 50, I’m sort of wondering where my carpe diem went.
I realize 50 isn’t “old.” Actually, it depends on who you ask, right? Ask any college theater major to portray a 50-year-old and they’ll likely start digging through the wardrobe closets for gray wigs, cardigan sweaters and bifocals. But my older brethren, the ones in their 60s and 70s, might tell me “Life begins at 65!”
Speaking of older folks … My hero, my guy — Mr. Bruce Springsteen — turned 70 this week. Have you ever been to a Springsteen concert? If you have, I don’t have to say a word to you. You get it. If you haven’t, I can’t describe it to you; you just have to go. But trust me when I say the man defies the normative confines of his age. Runs around the stage like an 18-year-old. Screaming his lungs out. While playing guitar. Singing every song like its his last. Seemingly speaking directly to every fan simultaneously. And everyone is entranced. And exhilarated. He does it today with no less vigor than he did 20 years ago. And he’s still making new music.
But Bruce, I know, is an outlier. Surely very, very few people will have the energy at 70 to do what he does … which is what made me sit in my office the other day and think about him, his age, his artistic and creative output, his commitment … and the fact that I, 20 years his junior, came up with another reason that morning to not go to the gym.
And then the bell rang.
The first time I laid eyes on Dinah Langsjoen, she was in line at a coffee shop, staring into her phone. Not because she’s the kind of person who can’t put her phone down, but because I was late (as usual.) I was there to interview her about her watercolor paintings that were all over the coffee shop walls.
I loved them (bought a print, actually) and had decided to write an article about her work for The Free Press.
After I wrote that article, we became Facebook friends. And a few days later, Dinah posted a link to her new Caring Bridge site. Caring Bridge is a website people use to keep people informed about medical emergencies or journeys. Chances are you’ve followed someone’s Caring Bridge site. They’re very common. So common, in fact, that all anyone needs to see now is the Caring Bridge logo to know that something’s wrong. And that was my reaction to seeing it here.
It was breast cancer. She didn’t let on at all during out coffee shop interview that this was happening to her. Nope, she was all business. All big smiles and bright eyes while talking about her paintings. Even bigger smiles and brighter eyes talking about her son, Torin. The paintings, 26 watercolor images of animals, were done for Torin’s bedroom. Only later did it occur to her that people might actually want to see and buy them. (I chose the raccoon.) She got an exhibit at the Fillin’ Station Coffeehouse, and the rest is history.
After seeing her beautifully written Caring Bridge posts, I asked Dinah to be a guest on our new podcast, FreepCast. She agreed, and spent the hour being very candid about her diagnosis, her upbringing, her art … everything. It was a great conversation. (Check it out on iTunes or Google Play or wherever you get podcasts.)
I’ve continued to follow her cancer journey. Dinah’s writing about it is so vivid and engaging — and the way she’s approaching her diagnosis is so inspiring — that it’s hard to not follow. A lot of positive energy surrounds her. You can’t help but be sucked in by the ongoing saga, and a hero you want to root for.
The other day Dinah posted footage of her ringing the bell. Whether it’s radiation or chemotherapy, treatment centers commonly have bells in their lobbies so that patients, when they complete a treatment regimen, they can ring it to signify they’ve completed treatment.
This bell ringing doesn’t mean she’s out of the woods. But she’s on her way.
This young woman, who isn’t much older than my daughter, has been through a lot. And instead of being all “woe is me” about it and writing lengthy newspaper articles about how her personal situation sucks, she’s chosen to attack life, beat the crap out of cancer, and smile her way through it all.
So I want to thank you, Dinah, for waking me up a little. My outlook has been a bit gray and grim recently. Thanks for putting a little carpe back in my diem.
