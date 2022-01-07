The Free Press
It’s time to submit photographs for Mankato Magazine’s annual photo issue. We know you’ve got plenty.
Here are a few guidelines:
• Submit photos taken between the publication of the last photo issue (March 1, 2021) and this year’s deadline, Monday, Jan. 24.
• Only submit photographs via email with the subject line “2022 Photo Issue” including the following details: photographer’s name, date of photo, location of photo, equipment used (Canon camera, iPhone, etc.).
• Submit all photos electronically in JPG format only in the highest resolution possible. If submitting iPhone photos, make sure they JPGs and not in HEIC format. Each year we disqualify photos simply because they weren’t submitted in a manner that allows us to publish them in the magazine.
• Limit submissions to images taken in southern Minnesota. We want to showcase the region we’re so proud of.
• Lastly, the limit is five photos per person.
So, if you’ve got some great shots to share with the readers of Mankato Magazine, email them to Robb Murray at rmurray@mankatofreepress.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.