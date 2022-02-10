It’s safe to say Wendy Tougas owes a lot to “Tony & Tina’s Wedding.”
Twenty years ago, in the months following 9/11, Tougas needed something to pull her out of an emotional funk exacerbated by the terror attacks. When a friend urged her to audition for the Mankato West High School student production of “Tony & Tina’s Wedding” — the heavily improv’d, audience-interactive story of an Italian wedding — she took a chance and went for it.
“I was so nervous. I’d never auditioned for a play. I didn’t know what that looked like,” she recalled. “I got a really small part and it was incredible. So then I got to meet all the theater kids, learned about theater and improv, which is really scary. And it changed the trajectory for me in terms of my life.”
After that she appeared in several other Mankato West productions, including the lead role in “The Heidi Chronicles.”
“So ‘Tony & Tina’ started the best parts of high school for me,” she said.
Fast forward almost exactly 20 years, and Tougas, in 2022, finds herself in a different sort of struggle. Tougas, now happily married and mom to two kids, recently embarked on that perilous journey known as grad school. Being a mom and full-time student has her exhausted and in need of a creative outlet.
Enter, once again, “Tony & Tina’s Wedding,” (which opens next week at the Kato Ballroom).
Tougas came to The Wine Cafe one night in December to have a drink and relax with friends.
She spotted Pat Ryan, who was the director of that high school production of “Tony & Tina” back at West, and the upcoming production at the Kato.
She said hello to Ryan.
“And then he says, pointing to me, ‘I’m going to cast her in it, too!’” she said. “And I said, ‘What are we talking about?’”
At first, Tougas said, she sort of brushed it off. She’d do anything for Ryan. Maybe being in a play would be fun. Maybe he’ll forget about it in the morning.
But then …
“And then Jill Hildebrandt comes up to me and says, ‘Hey, we’re doing Tony and Tina’s and I think you would be such a good Tina,’” Tougas said. “She was recruiting me. She said, ‘I know you’re in grad school, but it’s not that many rehearsals, there’s no blocking, not a ton of staging. It’s improv. We need a Tina, and I think you’d be great.’ And then two other women came up to me and advocated for that as well.”
Ryan formally asked her, she joined the cast and the rest is history.
The latest Mankato production of “Tony & Tina” promises a few surprises. So, if you’ve been to a few of these before, you can count on seeing a few twists to the improv-heavy show.
For example, a local tap dance troupe plans to crash the wedding. The Tina character will get a ghostly but emotional visitor. And the Tony character will sing a song to Tina that will resonate with fans of “Ted Lasso” (and Rick Astley). “It’s a show stopper, it’s really, really good,” Ryan said.
He has directed this play many times. He said this particular version, in addition to its interesting twists, includes top-notch rock-n-roll played throughout and a great cast ... except for one.
“The biggest problem right now is trying to find a stripper,” he said, jokingly. “Not a real stripper, but the godfather’s girlfriend. And I’m on my third or fourth right now.”
Local writer Tom Barna plays Tony Sr., the character who comes to the wedding with, as Ryan says, a “stripper.” Barna has performed in “Tony & Tina’s” before, but this is his first time playing the Tony Sr. character.
He said he’s always impressed by the show’s popularity.
“We hadn’t even advertised the show, hadn’t started anything, and they’d already sold 170 tickets,” Barna said. “It’s obviously very popular in the Mankato area, but if you went on Facebook right now, you could see probably five or six productions across the Upper Midwest alone of this particular play. It’s kind of become the Valentine’s Day play because it’s a wedding and there’s going to be some love, there’s going to be conflict, and I think people will identify with the characters.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.