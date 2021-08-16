It’s mid-August and time to start tip pruning your indeterminate tomato plants.
Tip pruning encourages plants to develop and ripen the fruit already on the plant and eliminate excessive foliage growth. Fruit that is just starting to develop around Aug. 15 may not have time to develop to picking stage. So instead of the plant wasting energy developing fruits that won’t ripen, it can focus on the fruits that will.
How to do it? Just pinch out the growing tips on the ends of the plant stem. Root pruning is a trick for determinate tomato plants (bush type) to encourage ripening later in August.
Using a shovel, make a half circle around your tomato plants about 8-12" out from the main trunk. Drive the shovel into the ground, cutting the outward roots. This makes the plant think it's dying, causing it to hurry to ripen the remaining fruit. Plants are smart but we can be smarter, it's just learning the right tricks and then putting them into action!
Also, inspect any melons or squash to see if they need the ends of the vines cut/pruned off to eliminate unnecessary growth for fruits that won’t ripen before frost. For example, the potential 5-pound butternut squash seen here by the pruners for scale won’t be half ready by frost.
There's still time!
Is there time left to plant anything in the food garden?
We still have about 40 or so decent growing days left. Keep in mind as the season goes on, hours of sunshine are fewer, sun intensity is less and nights are cooler.
There are several crops you could still plant with a good chance of success. If you are not sure, check your seed packs; they should say how many days it takes to harvest a crop. There may be time to sow a few fast crops such as lettuce, spinach, mustard, radish, beets and kohlrabi.
Green onions germinate right above freezing temps. Cultivate and prep an area or row in the late fall and sow seeds in October for spring harvest. Garlic cloves can also be fall planted for harvest in the spring, or in the spring for summer/fall harvest.
Garlic is from the same family as Asiatic lilies, and the same genus as onions and shallots. Makes sense when you think of how they grow. When garlic is harvested, it should be hung to dry — that’s why you often see them roped together. They can also be laid on a screen to dry as well. Store them in a leftover onion bag in a cool, dark cabinet/cupboard.
Parched
Our weather continues to be dry with no real rain forecasted. When possible, water any young trees and shrubs at least once a week giving them a good soaking. Wet the area surrounding the root zone and lay the hose down for 10 minutes or more on medium pressure.
Larger plants will need much more water, give the water a chance to soak in and not just run off. Where you live there may be watering restrictions, but do what you can.
Yesterday I was hand weeding in a garden area that is new this year. There was soil added to this 12-foot-by-12-foot plot and the soil is still very loose. It was like pulling weeds out of dust!
Why hand pull Vs. shuffle hoe? A one-word answer: purslane. Shuffle hoeing will destroy most weeds, but not purslane. Any portion of a leaf left in or on the soil will sprout in about 2 days. Ideally, I wait until the plants are large enough so you can pull them out better. Don’t let them grow to the point of seeding or you will have millions more to contend with next year.
After pulling the purslane and other intruders, the bed got a good soaking — enough to last a week.
Fall in
My fall work awaits me in the form of 40 or more potted evergreens, hydrangeas and a variety of other shrubs. Yes, still in their 3–5-gallon pots and surviving just fine with the daily watering, partial shade and a little pruning on the hydrangeas.
Since their designated planting area is about 400 feet from the nearest water spigot, late fall will be a good time to plant them out. Had they been planted mid-summer, in my situation, they would surely have been dead by now.
Visit us at the Mankato Farmers' Market! We are located at the Best Buy parking lot on Adams Street. Stop by and get local sweet corn, melons, tomatoes, honey, soaps, textiles, baked goods, crafts, woodworking, pies, hot coffee, cheeses, local raised meats and eggs. The Market is open 8 a.m.-noon Saturdays, and 3:30-6 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. You can follow my Facebook business page @Market Bakery.
