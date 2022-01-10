Q. We frequently have food that needs to be used up at the end of the week. I HATE throwing it away, but don’t have any ideas for how to use it. Do you have any suggestions?
A. In the U.S., it is estimated that 30-40% of the food supply is wasted, so what you do at home can make a difference to the environment and your food budget. Rather than let the food go to waste, try these tricks for prepping and freezing produce, dairy and even eggs.
Bananas: Bananas aren’t the longest-lasting fruit in the bowl, but that’s okay. You can put them in the fridge to help them last about 5 days longer (the skins will turn brown, but the fruit is still good). You can also use them to bake banana bread or muffins, then freeze the baked goods for later. No time for that? Just peel the bananas, freeze them in a freezer bag, and save the baking, smoothies or snacks for when you get back.
Berries: Berries and other ripe fruit go from delicious to spoiled quickly. Worry not. Quickly blend the fruit and freeze the puree in an ice cube tray. Once frozen, store the cubes in a freezer bag until you’re ready to make smoothies or sauces. For an even easier save, wash and freeze to use on cereal, oatmeal, and yogurt.
Greens & Herbs: Leafy greens and herbs such as spinach, arugula, and basil will definitely wilt over time. Rescue them by turning them into a flavor-packed pesto. Package along with frozen fruits for a smoothie pack.
Milk: If your milk is going to expire soon, make and freeze pudding before you leave — 4-ounce mason jars are great for freezing individually portioned puddings.
Yogurt: Like milk, yogurt can also be used to make delicious and freezable treats. Use whatever flavor or type of yogurt you have to make creamy frozen pops. Bonus: add in fruit for a double save.
All the Veggies: Vegetables like potatoes, onions and beets can last for months, but veggies like broccoli, cauliflower, asparagus, bell peppers and Brussels sprouts may not last a week. You can roast or grill a big batch of whatever veggies are hanging around in the fridge. Then freeze them for later. Reheated roasted or grilled veggies are great for adding to omelets, egg bakes, or soups.
Eggs: Did you know you can freeze eggs? Just crack open the eggs into a bowl, whisk to blend, then pour the egg mixture into a freezer bag labeled with the date and amount of eggs in each. We recommend freezing 2 to 3 eggs per bag since most recipes call for this amount. To thaw, place the bag in the refrigerator overnight. Another option is to make egg muffins (think omelet, but in a muffin form) and freeze those.
