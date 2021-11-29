Q. My eye doctor said I am starting to develop cataracts on my eyes. Is there any diet or supplement I can take to slow them down?
A. According to the American Optometric Association, cataract formation is one of the leading causes of age-related blindness, and cataract extractions are the number-one surgical procedure performed in the U.S. A cataract forms when the protein of the lens of the eye is damaged causing the eye to become translucent or opaque, not clear.
There are several factors that we cannot control that may increase the risk of developing cataracts. These include age, family history and ethnicity. Some studies also suggest that women may be at a slightly higher risk than men.
Risk factors that we can control include not smoking, reducing exposure to sunlight by wearing protective eyewear and wide-brimmed hats, controlling other diseases such as diabetes and eating a healthful diet.
So, to lower your chance of cataracts and minimize their progression, it is important to load up on antioxidants – specifically vitamin C, vitamin E, lutein and zeaxanthin.
These nutrition powerhouses minimize the damage to your lens and are found in green leafy vegetables and nuts. Kale, spinach, broccoli and almonds are great ways to get in a blast of health-promoting nutrients.
Begin by enjoying a fresh spinach salad. Add slices of zucchini, broccoli and green bell peppers to your salad for an added boost of lutein.
Surprisingly, carrots are not on the list of cataract-reducing foods. Although rich in vitamin A (beta-carotene) and good for vision in other ways, carrots contain just small amounts of zeaxanthin and lutein.
A daily intake of 6 mg of lutein/zeaxanthin is recommended to provide the cataract-preventing benefit of these nutrients. This equals one cup of cooked kale, spinach or broccoli a day. So fill your plate with all your favorite green vegetables – I promise your doctor and dietitian won’t mind.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.