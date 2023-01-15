Drawings, lithographs and photographs of vise grips, handsaws and open paint cans are on display this month in a Gustavus Adolphus College space generally known for paintings of landscapes and portraits of people from the 19th and 20th centuries.
“Making Your Mark: Prints and drawings from the Hechinger Collection” may be viewed through Jan. 27 during the Hillstrom Museum of Art’s regular hours.
The 52 pieces in the show representing about 40 artists are from an art collection formed by hardware-industry pioneer John W. Hechinger, and his wife, June.
“Their stores were the East Coast version of our Menard’s,” said Don Myers, the Hillstrom’s director.
Gustavus’ carpenters routinely help with installing large works in the Hillstrom.
“The facility staff really engaged with this show,” Myers said.
Tools are incorporated into the more than 300 contemporary prints, drawings, paintings and sculptures gathered by the Hechingers. The International Arts & Artists organization now houses the collection in its space at Hillyer Contemporary Arts Center in Washington, D.C.
The Hechinger collection celebrates the ubiquity of tools in our lives with art that magically transforms utilitarian objects into fanciful works of beauty, surprise and wit, according to IA&A’s website.
Works by well-known artists Jim Dine, Walker Evans, Fernand Léger and Claes Oldenburg are part of the traveling exhibit displayed at the Hillstrom.
A 3-D work should be of particular interest to the museum’s visitors — Gustavus alumnus Pier Gustafson’s stepstool holding a paint-splashed can filled with artist brushes.
“Gustafson is a 1978 graduate,” said Myers, who was unaware of its St. Peter connection until he first viewed the Hechinger collection during a visit to Washington, D.C.
Whenever he travels, Myers stays “on the lookout” for possible Hillstrom exhibits. He also goes online in search of traveling art shows.
“The trouble is, sometimes they can be expensive,” he said.
Hillstrom’s exhibit budget is supplemented by an endowment and, at times, by outside organizations such as the Carl & Verna Schmidt Foundation. That Minnesota foundation provided funding for the current show, which also received help from Gustavus’ alumnus association. The St. Peter Chamber of Commerce has provided help with costs related to past shows.
Over the years, the Hillstrom has loaned pieces from its permanent collection for traveling shows. An exhibit co-organized by Gustavus’ museum with the Birger Sandzén Memorial Gallery in Lindsborg, Kansas, recently was displayed in Chicago and Philadelphia.
Since the Hillstrom is intended as a tool for teaching, Myers is more than willing to share its collection with other art spaces. However, he admits to missing some of his favorite works when they are on the road, especially a little winter landscape.
“When I go to the room where the painting is stored, I see an empty spot where it’s usually kept.”
