The music and theatre departments at Bethany Lutheran College come together to present a musical at this time every year. This collaboration comes easily to them. But no amount of careful, creative teamwork can overcome the uncertain nature and strength of COVID-19.
In true theater nature, the show “Iolanthe” will go on — just one week later than scheduled. More on that later.
Begun in 1985 under the name “Bethany Choraliers,” the mid-winter respite highlighted works of light opera by W. S. Gilbert and Arthur Sullivan, said founder Dennis Marzolf of the music department. These presentations took place in the old chapel, which is where the campus bookstore is today.
Performances were moved to the Ylvisaker Fine Arts Center in 1990, and it was reduced from two to one production a year, Marzolf said.
“They had modest costumes, but mostly it was ‘stand and sing,’” said Ann Fredrickson, this year’s artistic director. She joined Bethany in 1996, the first time they presented “Iolanthe.” This year is their third production of it.
“Over the years it’s just kind of grown and grown and grown,” she said.
This growth may be a byproduct of how much the faculty in music and theatre enjoy working together. They work and play together, Fredrickson said, often plopping down in each other’s offices for an hourlong conversation about this and that.
“It’s an interesting dynamic in our building, in our neck of the woods, in that not only do we work really well together, we all generally like each other,” is how Fredrickson put it. “As far as the collaboration goes with the show, it always feels very seamless because we are such good friends.”
Although she is the artistic director, input is welcomed from everyone, including the students. Anyone is welcome to offer an idea, she said. They talk about it, give it a try and, if it works, it might stay. If not, they all enjoy a laugh and move on.
“In general, the fine arts at Bethany are all really pretty interconnected,” said Peter Bloedel. “We all want to see our respective programs succeed, and we enjoy helping one another.”
Part of Bloedel’s ongoing involvement with “Iolanthe” is as a set doctor, of sorts. He said the design is inspired by a 1980s video of a production he saw. He refined it for the second Bethany production in 2007. Then it went into storage and returned when the show came around again this year.
“It has taken quite a bit of effort, though, to get the scenery revitalized and looking nice again,” he said. “But all of the moving parts seem to be working well, and we’re looking forward to showing it off to audiences once again.”
Costume designer Emily Kimball, who as a student played a fairy in the 2007 production, alluded to the collaboration when speaking about her adaptation of “The Snow Queen” that she directed in December:
“It’s creative freedom and creative trust” that faculty have for each other, Kimball said then. “We just have this shorthand with each other. We just know we’re all going to bring it.”
“Iolanthe” was going to be presented last year, Fredrickson said, but COVID prompted them to put it off a year.
The production brings together up to 100 students from across the college, and has become an important event each year.
“It was a collaboration that grew kind of accidentally, and we sort of adopted each other in the shared endeavor,” Marsolf said.
The show’s storyline is filled with mistaken identities, political satire and great mirth. Iolanthe is a fairy who breaks fairy code by marrying a mortal. Normally punishable by death, she is instead banished from the fairy kingdom, never to see her husband again.
Twenty-five years later, Iolanthe convinces the Fairy Queen to let her return, only then admitting to having a son who is half fairy/half mortal. Her son, Strephon, enlists help from his mother and all fairies to gain the love of Phyllis, ward of the Lord Chancellor, who also loves her.
The first act takes place in Fairy Land and the second in Parliament. Fredrickson said there are lots of “topsy-turvy plot twists” that keep the story moving throughout.
To add to the fun, she did a rewrite so today’s audience will better understand the jokes.
“There’s one piece that we’ve kind of updated the lyric a bit because Gilbert and Sullivan were known for poking a little bit of fun at people that their audience would have known.”
On Monday, a message stating that due to “unforeseen circumstance” the show would be pushed back six days appeared on the Bethany Fine Arts Facebook page.
Fine Arts Coordinator Maren Thompson provided this explanation:
“Due to a positive COVID case within the cast, we made the decision to postpone ‘Iolanthe.’ It was a difficult decision, but one motivated by concern for the safety of the cast, crew, and audience members. We are glad that, through this arrangement, the talents and hard work of these students and designers will not go unrecognized.”
Before the announcement, Fredrickson said the department is really close.
“In many ways we’re almost more like a family. Because we do have our bickering moments, but we always know in the long run we have each other’s backs,” she said.
Every good family needs a father, and for her, that role was filled admirably by the late Sig Lee, longtime theater director at Bethany.
“He really, I think, to a certain extent, helped form what the department is and the kind of collaboration we have,” Fredrickson said. “He was so generous with his time and his affirmation. Just an amazing human.”
