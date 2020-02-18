Q. I really crave sweet and crunchy foods in the afternoon. I used to go for candy bars, but I’ve been trying to choose better snacks. I really like trail mix. Is this a good choice?
A. Snacks can be a healthy part of anyone’s diet. Snacks should be mini meals, not meal wreckers. Reaching for something sweet (or salty) in the afternoon is a common habit for many to help push through the last hours of work each day.
The urges and cravings for refined foods (pop, chips or candy) are in response to the dip in blood sugars after a lunch-induced blood sugar high. When blood sugars dip, simple carbohydrates (sugars) are a quick way to raise blood levels. However, simple carbohydrates keep your blood sugars bouncing around like a roller coaster at Six Flags.
Ideally we would choose foods that minimize the drastic swings in blood sugars. This is where protein, fiber and fat come into play. In general, snacks containing these nutrients will keep your blood sugars more level, make you feel satisfied and full of energy. No sugar crashes for you.
Trail mixes have the potential to keep you fueled through your afternoon or they can add to the drastic swing of blood sugars. The key to trail mixes is to choose carefully.
Nuts (especially almonds and walnuts) have protein and heart-protective fat as well as selenium and other minerals essential for energy production. Protein and fat help stabilize blood sugars which helps to minimize mood swings. Choose unsalted or low sodium varieties to keep sodium content down.
Dried fruits can also be a great way to add fiber, calcium and other nutrients to your diet. One-quarter cup of raisins counts as a fruit serving. Pay special attention to the ingredient list, however. Some dried fruit contains added sugars which send your blood sugar back up. Look for fruits with no added sweeteners.
It is best to minimize or not include candies and chocolates as they are a source of added sugar and saturated fat. If you must include that sweet treat, choose small bits of uncoated, dark chocolate. Dark chocolate has less sugar and saturated fat than milk chocolate and also contains powerful antioxidants. Using small pieces of chocolate instead of large pieces allows you to have a bit of chocolate with each bite, but keeps the portion size down.
Create your own custom mix by shopping the bulk foods section. As long as you are choosing quality ingredients, you can feel confident to snack on.
