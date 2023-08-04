The members of Blues Traveler are living their best lives and they are ready to share their bliss with a Mankato audience at Vetter Stone Amphitheater Aug. 15.
The band is best known for its 1994 Album, “Four,” which was certified platinum status six times over, won the 1995 Grammy for Best Rock Performance by a Duo or Group and included the singles “Run-Around” and “Hook.”
But stopping there is selling Blues Traveler unforgivably short.
They’ve been touring, with three original members, going on 36 years — no small feat. They’ve consistently released studio albums every couple of years, not to mention a few live albums. Most recently they earned a Grammy nomination for best Traditional Blues Recording in 2022 for their set of blues covers, 2021’s “Traveler’s Blues.”
Speaking to drummer and founding member Brendan Hill, he’s fully aware of the contemporary musical landscape.
“There’s a lot of spectacle shows out there. Obviously I have a lot of respect for Taylor Swift and Beyonce, and all the megastars out there,” he said. “We were playing a show in Seattle a few weeks ago and Taylor Swift was at the football stadium there. I was driving back, trying to catch the ferry back to my house and I heard 72,000 young voices singing along to ‘Romeo and Juliet’ and it was amazing. It was bigger than the Super Bowl. You can’t compare. It’s an epoch moment, these huge things.
“There’s a lot of music to see out there, but I think seeing (Blues Traveler with Big Head Todd and the Monster) is a great bill because you get two bands from the ‘90s that you’ve probably heard of, and even if you’re not familiar with the music, you’ll still have a great time.”
Hill said he is happy to be playing with longtime peers.
“Our affiliation with Big Head Todd goes long and deep from way way back in the early ‘90s. We did the HORDE music festival together and a lot of shows in Colorado together. It feels like going on tour with your family,” Hill said.
While Blue’s Traveler’s radio hits are smart, tight and undeniably catchy pop songs, the group has a longstanding reputation as a must-see live band due to their proclivity for jamming. Each show is unique enough that audience members regularly record them.
“We still try to change up the set every night,” Hill said. “But when you’ve got four or five songs that everyone wants to hear, there’s not a lot of room for changing up. We definitely improvise a lot and there are sections where each player gets to do what he wants to do. We all get our chance to experiment.”
Listening to the group’s more recent releases, the music is everything you’d hope for even if you only know those ‘90s mainstays. That harmonica blazing through between the verses, the rhythm section shifting gears up and back seamlessly, and the guitar and keys leading the dance’s intensity while John Popper’s agile and amicable voice invites you completely into the song.
The discography is as catchy as it is uniquely their own, but as anyone who has seen them live will attest, it’s the live show that always has been their bread and butter. And going as long as they have, Hill is aware of who they are most likely to bring into their extended family of fans.
“For us it’s college-age kids that are coming to the shows for the first time,” Hill said. “When you’re in high school, you’re listening to what your friends are listening to and a lot of it is given to you through whoever. But when you get to college, you start to branching out and finding out what you like on your own. That’s when you start digging a little deeper. And seeing a band live becomes much more important because you’re going to go out somewhere, and you’re going to see your friends or whatever. That’s when you start getting a little more eclectic. Then when they are introduced to Blues Traveler maybe they can kind of place us by recognizing who we were influenced by.”
To try to capture the experience, Blues Traveler has a videographer and photographer in tow who will be collecting photos, 360-degree and 4K video, and interviews that will hopefully be released in the future to tease the streaming generation into the fray of Blues Traveler’s live experience.
Hill grows animated when talking about the future of music. He says he’s optimistic where others trend negative.
“All those conversations about music and AI? All those conversations about how music is going to be all pop or all electronic? There’s still that need to tell a story — to get around a campfire and tell a story. That’s what people crave. It’s been born into us. Going to see a band, it’s like you’re in a hot sweaty club and you’re singing along if you know it or if you don’t you’re looking around at everyone else and you want to learn the song because they’re all having so much fun.”
Listening to Hill, it’s easy to pinpoint what it is that’s kept the group so consistent over the years — that focus on creating a story to tell your friends about that night you went to see a real live band at a brick-and-mortar place with other in-real-life people. And you do your best to tell your friends just how real it was and how real it got.
The beauty of Blues Traveler is they are a roots music band offering up an unmistakably human experience. No matter how real it might feel with the fanciest cameras and screens and editing and headphones, while you’re sitting in the bright sterile lobby of wherever you happen to scroll across the concert footage, you’ll only be able to wish you’d been there for real. Unless, of course, you go.
If You Go What: Blues Traveler with Big Head Todd & the Monsters When: Aug. 15 Where: Vetter Stone Amphitheater
