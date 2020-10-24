Mankato, MN (56001)

Today

Partly cloudy skies this morning will become overcast during the afternoon. Temps nearly steady around 30. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

Variably cloudy with snow showers. Low near 25F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50%. About one inch of snow expected.