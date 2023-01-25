Looking for a gardening book that has a little bit of a lot of things?
Let me recommend to you my gardening friend, the Reader’s Digest Illustrated Guide to Gardening.
A quick search online and you can find 648 information packed pages for $5 to $15. Now that’s a deal! This book has it all for the home gardener — perennials, vegetables, herbs, pest control, fruits, trees, shrubs, pruning, soils, greenhouse and indoor plants. My folks gave me this treasure trove back in 1986, and it still works!
Be honest, how many of you anxious gardeners have started your tomato plants already? I hope the answer is zero! You can however begin to assemble your materials as you impatiently wait until the correct time to start them in early April. Yes, that’s right, early April.
Let’s talk about the best pots to grow our transplants in.
Several years ago, I did a fairly broad experiment using plastic pots vs. peat pots on several types of vegetable plants. The goal was to determine if the type of container affected the growth rate, plant health, watering requirements etc.
For some of the plants such as peppers and tomatoes, they were first started in seed/slot trays and after a 1.5” or more of top growth the seedlings were potted up into plastic six packs or peat pots. Peat pots are natural fiber pots made from peat, and designed to be planted directly into the garden — pot and all. There are also “cow pots,” and I will let you guess what they are made of.
The size of the 6 packs openings were close in size to the small peat pots I was using. I also applied the same planting principles to starting vine crops from seed. I normally do not recommend growing or purchasing vines crops from transplants, because they are usually grown in protected greenhouses and are quickly decimated once planted outdoors in the real outdoor weather.
When I start vine crops as transplants, they are grown in the brutal outdoors. I place the pots/packs in tray flats and move them from the outdoors into the greenhouse when temps will be too cold. I also start them only 3 weeks before I intend to install them in the garden so they are small — that would be late April.
The scientific data collected on my peat pots vs. plastic pot experiment had obvious results. The plastic pots clearly outperformed the peat pots. After three years of repeated efforts, I am convinced that the plastic containers grew superior plants over the peat pots. The peat pots quickly dried out, and on a sunny day could require 2 waterings. All of the plants in the peat pots were significantly smaller in stature and thickness as compared to their sister plants.
The only major benefit is the peat pots can be planted directly into the garden, but that doesn’t always work either. The roots are supposed to grow though the peat pot into the soil. This would speed up planting and lessen root disturbance. During one of the experiment years, I had a tomato plant in my garden that appeared to have its growth checked, showing no growth for 2 months. Having lots of extra tomato plants flourishing, I pulled this one up to check out the roots. No surprise it was in a peat pot and the roots never grew out of it.
Knowing this can happen, at least ripping off the bottom of the peat pot may be helpful. When installing peat pots in the garden, be sure no part of the pot is protruding above the soil line or it will act like a wick and dry the root ball out.
Many, many years ago when I grew veggies commercially, I also used paper pots, that you can easily make with newspaper. The problem is they usually fall apart and are prone to getting moldy. I have never tried soil cubes/blocks, but I am thinking that consistent moisture would be an issue as well.
I can’t help but laugh when I think of a co-worker who called once for advice. What he wondered, in the middle of March, should he do with his 4-foot-long watermelon vine? Simple. Throw it out, it will never transplant well and certainly won’t be alive in 2 more months when it is warm enough to plant outdoors. Don’t be this guy … wait! Besides some select perennials, it is too early to start any transplants.
Winter Markets for the Mankato Farmers’ Market are 9 a.m. to noon on the first and third Saturdays of each month through March at Bomgaars Supply on Adams Street near Hilltop Hy-Vee.
