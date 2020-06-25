Trivia, karaoke canceled at Loose Moose The Free Press Jun 25, 2020 3 hrs ago MANKATO — Loose Moose Saloon and Conference Center management has canceled trivia and karaoke activities at the establishment until further notice.Management based the decision on recent data tying local restaurants to an uptick in COVID cases. React to this story: React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Karaoke Conference Center Company Catering Moose Saloon Trivia Activity Data Recommended for you COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS Obituaries Kroenke, Jesse Karels, Keith PITTS, Marlan May 20, 1937 - Mar 31, 2020 Polchow Jr., Harvey ARONSON, Suzan Dec 3, 1948 - Jun 20, 2020 Join The Free Press expert source network Click here Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesUpdate: Customer reportedly threatened during another Menards mask disputeSuspect photos spark online debateBlue Earth County, region have biggest jumps in COVID-19 cases yetFarm equipment dealer accused of theftsCOVID victim: Wear masks, follow science (video)St. Peter teen reported missingBlue Earth County beats record again for new COVID casesReport: Mankato man shot by police on river was mentally illRegion's COVID-19 increase linked to bargoersMankato man injured in crash near Amboy Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
