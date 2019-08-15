Q. I feel like my skin just isn’t as healthy as it could be. Do you have any food suggestions to help me?
A. A number of issues can affect our skin health: stress, hormones, or what we’re eating. While there are many methods to help combat skin issues, in some cases food may act as a preventive measure or even help reduce symptoms from certain skin conditions. Here is a list of 5 top foods to consider adding to your routine.
Fatty Fish
■ Omega-3s may help reduce inflammation, which can contribute to facial redness and acne.
■ Fatty fish are a great source of zinc. Low levels of zinc can contribute to skin inflammation and acne.
■ Examples of fatty fish include salmon, herring, mackerel and sardines.
Avocados
■ Fats and vitamin E found in avocados are important nutrients for skin health.
■ Avocados contain lutein and zeaxanthin, both of which may help protect the skin from the sun’s damaging UV rays that can cause wrinkles.
■ Add avocados to smoothies, salads, tacos and, of course, guacamole.
Berries
■ Berries are loaded with antioxidants and flavonoids, which may help keep fine lines and wrinkles at bay.
■ Vitamin C, found in high amounts in berries, is a key nutrient that plays a role in the production of collagen, skin brightening, and may help skin heal faster.
Collagen
■ Collagen is a structural protein and is responsible for keeping the skin firm, retaining elasticity, and resilience.
■ One of the easiest and most effective ways to consume collagen is through hydrolyzed collagen peptides in powdered form.
Green Tea
■ The powerful compounds found in green tea are called catechins and work to improve the health of your skin in several ways.
■ One 12-week study in 60 women found that drinking green tea daily could reduce redness from sun exposure by up to 25%. Green tea also improved the moisture, roughness, thickness and elasticity of their skin.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.