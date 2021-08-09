Q. I’ve been working on trying to drink more water, and I’m wondering if there are other ways to keep myself hydrated when I just don’t feel like drinking anything.
A. Did you know you can keep yourself hydrated by drinking and eating? Fruits and vegetables are high in water, electrolytes and nutrients. For example, eating 3 ounces of cucumber will give you almost 3 ounces of water too — only with the added nutrients of cucumbers! Especially in warm weather when we lose more water through our skin, say “goodbye” to sports drinks and consider adding fruits and vegetables to your diet to stay healthy and hydrated.
For water and electrolytes: Try strawberries, cantaloupe and peaches.
When we sweat, we lose the electrolyte potassium. Potassium works together with sodium (salt) in the body to help maintain your water level. Strawberries, cantaloupe and peaches are all high in potassium, which helps keep your heartbeat and blood flow in check. If you eat just one cup of these fruits a day, you’re replenishing five to 10% of your daily potassium needs!
For water and vitamin C: Try kiwi, citrus fruits and watermelon.
Vitamin C plays an important role in several body functions — especially maintaining flexibility and cartilage in your joints. Did you know vitamin C also helps protect your skin from the sun and pollution? One serving of these fruits will provide you with at least one-third of your daily requirements and help protect your skin. After being cut, kiwi, citrus fruits and watermelon can last up to one week in the refrigerator. Cut it once and enjoy it all week.
For water and defense against cancer: Try broccoli and tomatoes.
Studies have shown lycopene — an antioxidant found in tomatoes — may help reduce your risk of several different types of cancer, including lung, stomach, breast and colon. Though it may sound unbelievable, broccoli is 90% water. It also contains high levels of antioxidants, specifically ones called isothiocyanates. These have cancer-fighting properties by helping block defective genes that can turn normal cells into cancerous ones.
For water and sports recovery: Try cherries and pineapple.
Both cherries and pineapple have been shown to potentially help reduce inflammation. After a workout on a warm day, speed muscle repair with some pineapple; it contains an enzyme called bromelain that may help with muscle recovery.
