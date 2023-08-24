In the world of the arts, a turn toward fall means a blooming of the performance calendar.
That’s certainly the case for local play-producing bodies Minnesota State University Theatre and Dance, Bethany Lutheran College, Gustavus Adolphus College, Merely Players Community Theatre and Mankato Playhouse. Social Justice Theatre at Centenary United Methodist Church has not set its season shows.
At MSU, where the Department of Theatre and Dance is now a part of the Department of Performing Arts, their season theme is “Journey to the Past.” That’s a tip of the hat to one of the songs in the Mainstage season-closing show, “Anastasia the Musical.”
“We thought it was an inviting way to welcome folks back to the theater as things really are ‘back to normal’ for the first time since 2020,” said Corrie Eggimann, director of public relations in the department.
“We have a fun mix of shows from several different time periods,” she said. That includes from the 1869 expedition in “Men on Boats” — with a guest director and all-female cast — London at the end of the 19th century with “The Importance of Being Earnest,” Paris in the 1920s with “Anastasia,” Wisconsin in the 1960s in “Lombardi” and New York City in the 1990s with the Mainstage opener, “Rent.”
The spring dance concert will be a restaging of “Carmina Burana,” which brings together theater, dance and music in a celebration of the new department. The last show of the Studio season — student-directed shows, often with a bit more edge — is an update of student-turned-playwrighting instructor Bruce Jones’ work originally presented in 1975, “Round Trip Ticket.”
Season tickets are available now, seven shows for $100. If you haven’t received a brochure, one can be downloaded at MSUTheatre.com. Individual tickets for all shows go on sale Sept. 6 at the box office, open 4-6 p.m. weekdays in the lobby of the Earley Center for Performing Arts or by calling (507) 389-6661.
Bethany
Bethany Lutheran College is preparing its “Theatre Physics 30” production in mid-September, noting an incredible run for the original student-produced show begun by professor Peter Bloedel. It includes an Alumni and Friends Reception before the 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16, performance. It runs Sept. 15-17.
“Held just three weeks after the start of the fall semester, the show is a vaudeville-style study of experimental theatre,” is how their website bills it. “With an emphasis on humor and unusual physical antics, the show is well-attended by students and faculty alike.”
“Theatre Physics 30” is a part of the 2023 Bethany Homecoming Weekend.
The season includes three other theater productions: “Antigone” Nov. 10-12, “My Fair Lady” Feb. 2-4 and 9-10, and “Pride & Prejudice” April 12-14 and 19-20. A fourth show usually includes the school’s Choraliers vocal group.
To purchase tickets when available, visit Bethany’s box office: blc.edu/arts/theatre/box-office.
Gustavus
Gustavus Adolphus College in St. Peter opens with a new play inspired by Ovid and created by the writers-in-residence at the Globe Theatre in London, “Metamorphoses,” Nov. 2-5.
After a theater workshop program, “Adaptation,” where students will reimagine established texts in a new way, and Shakespeare’s “Cymbeline” on Feb. 15-18, they will close with the musical “Peter and the Starcatcher” May 9-12.
Tickets for Gustavus productions are available online beginning two weeks prior to opening at gustavustickets.com For more information about the season shows, visit gustavus.edu/theatre-dance.
Merely Players
The Merely Players Community Theatre’s 41st season includes a couple of shows aimed at kids (“Junie B. in Jingle Bells, Batman Smells!” Nov. 10-12 and 17-19 and “The Aristocats Kids” June 14-16 and 21-23), as well as a musical (“9 to 5 The Musical” March 7-10 and 14-17 at The Venue at The Pond on Madison with dinner) and a mystery (“Agatha Christie’s And Then There Were None” April 26-28 and May 3-5).
“This Merely Players season was picked with two key factors in mind: a love of literature and having a variety of opportunities for our community,” said Artistic Director Zach Bolland.
Works by authors Judy Blume and Agatha Christie will be highlighted on the Lincoln Community Center stage, and Dolly Parton, whose Imagination Library champions education for all, will be featured in the dinner theater production, he said.
The addition of Disney’s production in the early summer gives actors — both young and old — another opportunity to get involved.
Season tickets are on sale now for $45, which is up to $18 in savings, and includes a free ticket to the MNShorts Festival Sept. 7-8 at Lincoln Community Center. For more information about the festival, visit mnshorts.com. For more information about the community theater season, visit merelyplayers.com.
Mankato Playhouse
Casting has already taken place for the first Mankato Playhouse production of 2023-24. “Cats: Young Actors Edition,” will open the season Sept. 29-Oct. 8. “Little Mermaid Jr.,” also for the younger set, will be presented March 15-24 with “Into the Woods Jr.” taking the stage June 21-30.
The full season includes three well-known favorites: “The Addams Family” Nov. 3-19, “Little Shop of Horrors” Feb. 9-25, and “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee” May 3-19. In each case, dinner can be added to the show ticket for an additional $30.
Shows are presented at the former Mankato Event Center in the downtown Mankato Place. For more information, visit mankatoplayhouse.com.
