Brian Frink was initially worried when he heard internationally known mural artist Guido Von Helten was working on the piece for the side of the Ardent Mills grain silos. Frink, a former art professor at Minnesota State University, feared Von Helten may not have a grasp of Mankato’s unique history.
“I was kind of worried that he would not understand the historical significance of that site,” Frink said. “My initial hope was that he would be able to honor that particular location.”
That fear faded when he saw sketches of what Von Helten was planning.
“I think it’s totally extraordinary. He really set a high bar for anyone who wants to make a mural — literally a high bar,” Frink said. “It’s not just a bunch of flowers, it’s a piece that has a thoughtful connection to our community.”
Standing 135-feet-tall, Minnesota’s largest mural turned 2 years old in June. Due to its size and content, it cannot be ignored. It almost commands anyone who passes by to consider it and its message, which continues to evolve. The very public piece of art begs viewers to ask questions.
The mural’s concept is based on photographs taken at Education Day at the Mahkato Powwow in 2018. Aiming to share the idea of community, diversity and inclusion while also paying tribute to the city’s history, this piece encourages positive dialogue and takes a positive view of Mankato’s future.
At $240,000, the project wasn’t cheap. A fundraising campaign headed up by the Mankato Area Foundation helped cover the costs, with donors chipping in about $90,000.
Having a piece of artwork of that size can be a big responsibility. What should be depicted, as well as how, were debated when the idea was first proposed.
“A good work of art should be subversive, something that makes you ask questions, something that is critical,” Frink said. “That mural is exactly that, it is a subversive statement that asks questions about who we are as people. He addresses issues like racism, the need for acceptance and the beauty of loving each other all in one thing.”
When the mural was first discussed in 2019 and 2020, there was a buzz around town about how it would all be done. Mankato City Council member Mike Laven recalled that some were upset at Von Helten when he first started to paint the mural.
“While it was going on, one thing that surprised me was that a fair number of people were disappointed to know that nobody knew when he was going to paint, because they all wanted to watch,” Laven said. “An artist doesn’t do this 9-5 Monday through Friday. There were days when it was cold and rainy and he was out there, and there were days when it was nice and sunny and he wasn’t out there.”
Laven said that when the mural was initially introduced as an idea, Mankato did not have a specific ordinance in place for such large-scale artworks on city buildings.
“The city didn’t have an ordinance specifically about murals then,” he said. “Now we do have some in place for when this happens and there’s a process.”
The mural and its message can be interpreted in many different ways. However, anyone who may drive through Mankato knows that it is hard to miss.
“I think when people drive into town they see something that they don’t normally see. It then kind of leads them to the ‘why.’ How did we get here and what was the reason,” Laven said.
David Brave Heart, who grew up in South Dakota before moving to Mankato in 2011, thought back to how the nation’s perspective on Indigenous people has shifted over time.
“The mural is a part of that effort of reconciliation. Reconcile what happened in 1862,” he said, referring to the U.S-Dakota War followed by the execution of 38 Dakota men. “As an Indian community, we were treated as invisible people for years. We were the original people so I think the mural is a powerful acknowledgement for the Indigenous.”
The fact that the mural depicts a youthful collection of a variety of ethnicities sends a message about the community’s future.
“They are all kids,” Brave Heart said, “so what a way to acknowledge our younger generation. Our kids come first, It should be eye-opening to protect our kids. Kids that are native and non-native — they are the center of our humanity.”
Intended for the community to reflect on its significance and how its message continues to evolve over time, the mural is a message of reconciliation.
“I am here for them. I stand for them, we all should. We should honor them. The conflict was horrible for both sides,” Brave Heart said. “I live here because I chose to live here, you can’t forget about them. It’s worth living here if that means I am able to be there and represent them (the 38 Dakota people who were hanged in 1862).”
The mural as well as the bison statue and scroll with the names of the 38 Dakota people located in Reconciliation Park are all parts of acknowledging the Indigenous people from Mankato.
“I think the mural is connected to the effort that has been going on since 1972 when the powwows started. They (the sculptures) really all are connected and evolving with each other,” Brave Heart said.
As for the mural, there is an effort to install lighting. Before that can be done, however, the city must study the impact. But before it can commission the study, money is needed to pay for it. When and if that will happen remains to be seen.
