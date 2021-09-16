When she finally emerged from the dark fog of losing a spouse, artist Patti Ruskey felt moved to create.
So, using a long scroll of paper given to her by another artist, Ruskey started creating. A little bit at a time, she plugged away. Drawing, collaging, painting. Each day she’d do a little, and more of the scroll got unfurled. The more she created, the more scroll she unfurled.
And after about eight months, Ruskey had a 28-foot piece of work that you might say is a timeline of grief. Her spouse, Lisa Coons, died May 16, 2017, from heart disease brought on by previous treatment of cancer.
But whether because of its odd dimensions — it’s difficult to work with a 28-foot-long canvas — or because of its subject matter, Ruskey says she hasn’t really gone back to take a good look at what she did at the beginning of the scroll, when emotions were a tad more raw.
“I do want to go back. I want to see it up closer,” she says. “It feels funny. Like studying your own piece. But I want to get there in a quiet time and just study it more. … My work has brought up emotions for people. People have mentioned that. I guess it’s sort of emotions on paper, right?”
Ruskey’s extremely long work can be seen at the Carnegie Art Center in Mankato through Sept. 26. The exhibit is the third in a series of shows Ruskey and other organizers have called “Carnegie Unhinged.”
The series was an attempt, during turbulent political and social times, to lean into the chaos a little bit and get the Carnegie out of its comfort zone. In doing so, they hoped to lure folks in, people who had maybe never been to the Carnegie before.
This particular exhibit was set to launch in June 2020. But that was at the height of pandemic-fueled shutdowns. This month, the Carnegie reopened with the delayed part three of “Unhinged” to usher the art center back into normal times.
Carnegie regulars are familiar with the curved back wall of the main room. This is where Ruskey’s giant work is set up. The rest of the space is filled with an array of other pieces from more than 40 artists.
This version of the “Carnegie Unhinged” series is called “Living Rhythms” and comes with the subheading, “We are one with, and surrounded by, the rhythms of existence, and driven by the hidden melodies of the soul.”
This exhibit is rooted in the idea that everyone is an artist or can at least be creative. And the show will include opportunities for people to participate in art.
“For this third show we wanted to really unhinge the Carnegie and really open it up to people who may not call themselves artists or may not have ever shown,” Ruskey says. “And so over half of them have never shown. I think sometimes people get the idea that you’re not a writer unless you’ve published and you’re not a musician unless you’re famous. And so the idea was we all are artists.
“This is my first show since Lisa passed,” she says. “So it felt good, it felt vulnerable. I was ready to put my work out there. It’s a little bit different than what I’ve done. And I invited the community to show with me because I feel like that’s how we are resilient.”
