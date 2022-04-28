The Minnesota State University Department of Theatre & Dance completes its school year performances with the Spring Dance Concert 7:30 p.m. Friday and 2 p.m. Saturday in the Ted Paul Theatre of the Earley Center for Performing Arts.
Dances come from three Andreas guest artists, which is more than usual, said Director of Dance Daniel Stark. Two student dances also will be featured, with a total of eight pieces representing a wide variety of styles, from tap and ballet to hip-hop.
McKenna Prill, a theater major and dance minor, has a unique solo piece called “Norma Jean,” which uses Marilyn Monroe interviews as its audio backdrop. She said her idea was to take the “presentational mask Marilyn Monroe would put on to please the public and to show/unmask how she was really feeling.”
“I have been obsessed with Marilyn Monroe and her life story since I was a little girl,” she said. Although Monroe often gets pushed into the “dumb blonde” category, Prill said she is anything but that.
“The piece is titled ‘Norma Jean’ because that was her name before she felt like the need to change it. … She’s not picture perfect, even if we want her to be,” Prill said. She wears the classic Marilyn Monroe white dress and will include many of the star’s classic poses throughout the dance.
She compared Monroe to Robin Williams, the wildly funny comedian who, in reality, suffered from depression.
“I want this piece to remind people to see past the surface and have more empathy for what might really be going on underneath the ‘mask’ people put on to hide it.”
In her choreographer’s notes Prill writes: “Marilyn Monroe is a beauty icon. However, she was much more than a ‘sex goddess.’ This piece is a take on revealing the tragedies of Marilyn Monroe’s life — the mask that lies underneath the smile.”
First-year MFA dance student Parisha Rajbhandari has choreographed a piece called “Soundcheck” which, she said, “was generated from the vocabulary and knowledge of hip-hop dance, improvisation and rhythm play.” She uses the song “Fly As Me” by Silk Sonic to move the four dancers.
“The song, music artists of the band, fun, and the instrument play are some of the driving forces of this piece,” she said. “Dancers are embodying vocals and instruments, all while maintaining their individual personas.”
Allison Doughty Marquesen, an adjunct faculty member and frequent contributor to the department’s two annual concerts, has choreographed “The Eye (I).” It is a contemporary ballet of dynamic movement, with a wide range from percussively sharp to elegantly fluid.
Mary Stark’s piece, “Ducky Shincrackers,” is a fast-paced tap dance that takes its cue from music and movement of the energetic 1940s. “Shincrackers” is a 1940s slang term that means “good dancers.”
Giselle Mejia’s piece is called “Mambo y Jumba” and is a celebration of a fusion of dance styles, set to the music of Latin jazz. The music and dance styles are a fusion that blends rhythms and percussion of Cuba and the Spanish Caribbean with European and African elements.
In it, four dancers use the song “Fly as Me” by Silk Sonic to embody vocals and instruments while maintaining their individual personas. She said that as audiences witness this performance, they will become a part of the dance.
The Student Dance Showcase, which features student pieces not included in the concert, will be 2 p.m. Sunday at the Ted Paul Theatre. Tickets are $5 and available at the door.
