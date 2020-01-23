Readers, it’s time once again to submit photos for Mankato Magazine’s annual photo issue.
As always, we’ve got a few guidelines for the photo submissions. Submission deadline is Feb. 1.
■ First, we’d like the photos to have have taken since the publication of the last photo issue, which means March 1, 2019 until this year’s deadline, which is end of day Saturday, Feb. 1. (This is a change from a previous notice about the photo issue because of, um, well, a screw up. Apologies!)
■ Second, we ask that all submissions come via email only, and come accompanied by a brief description including: photographer’s name, date of photo, location of photo, equipment used (Canon camera, iPhone, etc.)
■ Third, and perhaps most importantly, please submit all photos electronically — JPGS only — and in the highest resolution possible. Each year we disqualify photos simply because they weren’t submitted in a manner that allows us to publish them in the magazine.
■ Fourth, please limit submissions to images recorded in southern Minnesota. We’ll love your photos from your trip to Florida, but we’ll likely to only publish images that highlight the region we’re so proud of.
■ Finally, we'll accept up to five photos per person.
So, if you’ve got some great shots to share with the readers of southern Minnesota’s finest magazine, email them to Robb Murray at: rmurray@mankatofreepress.com.
Questions? Call Robb at 507-344-6386.
