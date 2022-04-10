From Matt Atwood’s office on the second floor of Atwood Plaza, 209 S. Second St., he can look out and see the gray house at 209 S. Broad St. where his family’s businesses were housed from the early 1950s to the early 1970s.
It’s a physical reminder of a legacy that he uses to guide him and his brothers in businesses that began in Mankato in 1934. Recently they discovered two earlier generations of property businesses that started in St. Cloud in 1867.
The information came in the form of a text message from his grandmother, telling him that while digging into family history, his aunt discovered a real estate and loan company farther north.
“We thought we started in 1934,” he said. “We did start it in 1934 here, but apparently it was not a brand-new company. It was kind of a continuation of what had already been going on for two more generations up in St. Cloud.”
Unfortunately, this information came shortly after the death of his grandfather, Charles Atwood, on Dec. 27, 2021, at the age of 87. And it came more than nine years after the death of his father, Thomas Atwood, on Aug. 9, 2013, at age 55.
“It’s been kind of cool to pick up that piece of history.”
Today, Atwood Companies has two divisions: Century 21 Atwood, which sells real estate, and Atwood Management, which manages property. Matt and his brother, Michael, are owners.
For Century 21, Matt focuses on marketing and sales while Michael heads the financial and administrative departments, Michael said. For Atwood Management, Matt is the broker and coordinates legal aspects, contracts and agreements; Michael strengthens their tools and systems, does teambuilding and develops operating procedures for their team.
A conversation with Matt about his dad involves many guiding ideas he and Michael use to run the businesses. For example: “He said, ‘When you’re the head of your household, you’re responsible for your family. When you’re the head of a company, you’re responsible for everybody’s family.’”
Two other brothers are also involved, Michael said. Andrew is a real estate agent who had led the charge in opening their growing Rochester branch, while Bryan has been involved in many aspects of the business and is developing a new arm of it.
This is pretty heady stuff for brothers who began by running through the halls of Atwood Plaza as kids, taking pieces of paper for their dad and collating them into a stack. Both felt the pull to join the family business, but with their father’s death from complications of cancer in 2013, the decision became more urgent.
“We thought, ‘We need to do something to protect the company. We have to help it grow.’ Growth was the best way we could see that we could protect it,” Matt said.
Grandfather Charles had been a developer who worked to increase the company externally. He developed apartment buildings and subdivisions. Much of hilltop in Mankato — one street bears the Atwood name — was developed by him. They’re still discovering developments Charles led in Mankato and beyond.
Father Tom was into internal development, Matt said.
“He took our team of 10 agents to a team of 35 agents. We went from being very small in the market to being very large in the market.” And he started the property management company that, eventually, took on the management of many of the housing developments his father Charles had started.
Matt and Michael felt the natural pull into the family business. In third grade, Matt remembers dressing in his dad’s gold Century 21 jacket for career day at school. They explored other interests in college — Matt in theater and music, and Michael in vocal performance and choral directing — but always with an eye on real estate.
“I find that balancing the entrepreneurial and musical sides works well for both of us,” Michael said. “It unlocks the creative side of the brain to help us think outside of the box in the boardroom as well.”
One day his dad made it very clear to Matt that the businesses weren’t going to be given to them: “You know, I wasn’t handed the companies. I bought the companies from your grandpa, and you are going to buy these companies from me,” he said.
Upon their father’s death, that’s exactly what they did: They bought the companies to protect the family legacy.
Out of college Matt started selling insurance to show he could do something else, he said. Then he earned his real estate license and started working for his father’s company.
Then his grandfather surprised him one day.
“One day my grandpa (who had retired and moved to Florida) was visiting, and we were sitting out at my dad’s place on Lake Washington shooting the breeze. And Grandpa says, ‘Why don’t you do theater anymore?’” Matt remembered.
By this time, Matt was performing with the vocal group Home Free that he had helped create in high school. They were performing at Hosanna Lutheran Church, and sometimes making about $200 at events such as the Scheels River Hills Mall opening. “That’s good enough,” he told his grandfather.
But his grandpa and dad were willing to cover tuition and room and board, respectively, for him to study theater at Minnesota State University, they told him. Matt excelled, and before long, he was being hired at Chanhassen Dinner Theatre. When Home Free started to gain success, there were contracts performing on cruise ships.
The options outside of real estate seemed endless.
As the success of Home Free continued, including an invitation to compete on the NBC program “The Sing-Off,” Matt needed to make a decision: Go out on the road to perform, or stay home with his growing family and help the business.
“Part of what he loved about Home Free was definitely the business side and figuring out how to help it grow and become successful,” said Jeney, his wife since 2011. “There has never been a question in his mind about saying goodbye when he did because he was part of so much of the blood, sweat and tears that built it to where it could then catapult forward further.
“The amount of time on the road that it would have required to launch into the next phase was not where he felt he should be in his heart.” He had a new baby at home and his dad was battling cancer.
Those decisions put Matt in the right place when his dad died and someone needed to determine the future of the businesses.
“Matt is a lot like his father and grandfather — genuine, caring, devoted, hard-working, always putting others first,” Jeney said. “He has made it his career to help others because that is truly who he is at heart.”
Today, in a way they’re back to where they started: The four Atwood brothers, going through the line and each placing their piece of paper on the stack that is their legacy. And taking care of family.
