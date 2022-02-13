I wonder how other people celebrate Valentine’s Day. It used to be roses, chocolates and some kind of trinket were de rigueur for your sweetheart on Feb. 14, but I don’t think that’s the case anymore.
Like everything else under the sun, romance has become unique to the people involved and that’s a good thing because presents that are of the grab-and-give variety seldom raise anyone’s heart rate. Maybe it’s not a good thing for florists, chocolate makers and gold ankle bracelet manufacturers, but it is for those of us who spell R-O-M-A-N-C-E with foot rubs, homemade pizza, and having someone start the car for you on sub-zero days.
I was thinking about what romance means to others while I read an advice column a few weeks ago. I enjoy reading those kinds of columns mainly because the problems other people have are typically problems that have never crossed my mind and make my own difficulties seem mighty tame in comparison.
Such as the problem I recently read about where someone asked how she could nicely request that her former significant other delete from his phone all the au natural photos she sent him during their “brief but intense relationship.”
Questions like that make me so happy to have spent my formative years in the 1970s when film still needed to be developed at the local Fotomat and the word “selfie” had yet to be invented.
I can’t recall how the columnist responded other than to say the writer should start praying mighty hard her ex wasn’t the vindictive type, but what caught my attention was a comment made by several people: “Everyone knows when you take naked pictures of yourself you don’t let your face show. ” All were written, I might add, in the same duh tone as “Everyone knows you don’t wear white after Labor Day.”
What is going on out there in the world of romance?
Then it occurred to me that if there were so many people making the same comment, there’s a strong possibility that I am in a very small minority of not knowing what is going on nowadays, which wouldn’t be a first. Suppose a lot of people are doing the same thing, especially around Valentine’s Day, and when I prattle on about the neat flashlight I bought for my husband for Feb. 14 and how I’m planning a special evening of Pizza Hut and reruns of “Murder, She Wrote” — fully clothed I might add — they are silently rolling their eyes and wondering how anyone could get so old and still be so boring.
There are undoubtedly a lot of things going on I’m blissfully unaware of. Sending faceless naked pictures is most likely just the tip of the iceberg. And about the faceless part — do they crop their heads out of the photos or do they wear masks? That is the one flaw of reading advice columns; one question inevitably leads to an entire slew of others.
The challenge is, if you aren’t running with the in-crowd, how would you find out? Dear Abby can only go so far as a source of information. Not that I particularly want to join the snap-happy group, but perhaps there are some PG-rated supercool popular activities I would enjoy. But what would you put in the search bar if you were looking for those supercool popular kid type activities? I’m afraid of what might pop up if I type WHAT ELSE AM I CLUELESS ABOUT BESIDES NAKED PHOTO ETIQUETTE?
I comfort myself with the knowledge that at least I know what Wordle is, but now I am really wondering how other people celebrate Valentine’s Day.
Nell Musolf is a freelance writer based in Mankato. She can be reached at nmusolf@gmail.com.
