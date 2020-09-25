MANKATO — An outdoor show by several local entertainers Saturday night is a fundraiser for a local nonprofit that focuses on gardening and growing community.
The idea for Chill on the Patio germinated in the mind of a virtual open-mic participant whose performance was shown on Living Earth Center’s Facebook page.
“Elaine Hardwick, a member of a troupe of fire dancers, mentioned that she’d performed for a fundraiser at The Wine Cafe, then asked if we’d be interested in one there,” said Melissa Martensen, a board member for Living Earth Center on Good Counsel hill.
The speed at which the event was pulled together and the number of musicians and dancers who agreed to the gig “blew us away,” Martensen said.
The suggested donation for attendees is $5. Free-will offerings in lieu of admission fees may be dropped off at the event with Martensen and Amy Hunt, the center’s sustainability programs manager. The two will be watching the benefit’s entertainment from their information table near the back of the building at 301 N. Riverfront Drive. Online donations also will be accepted.
Many of the fundraiser’s entertainers participated in the center’s open mic series this summer. Their online viewers were able to show appreciation by contributing to a virtual “tip jar.”
Entertainers participating Saturday all have day jobs; tips will be welcomed but not necessary, Hardwick said.
“Performers just very much want to be out there performing,” she said.
Last month Hardwick contacted Wine Cafe owners, Emily and Dan Dinsmore, who happened to have an open entertainment slot available for the Living Earth Center benefit. The Dinsmores are in the process of expanding their outdoor space. The new patio should be ready by Saturday.
Musicians and other performers will be featured in 5-minute slots, with the exception of the band Ian Hilmer’s Drivestation. Hilmer, along with bandmates Moises Lima and Dave Hansen, will entertain the outdoor audience for 20 minutes.
Starr MacKenzie has chosen songs by Phil Collins and Lauren Daigle for her two time slots. She also will help lead a sing-a-long at the end of the fundraiser.
MacKenzie said her life centers around music. She was a regular on the center’s virtual open mic nights.
She’s used to singing at smaller fundraisers but gladly signed on for Saturday’s bigger venue.
“I’m happy to help. Lisa Coons (the late founder of Living Earth Center’s predecessor) was a good friend of mine. I will do what I can to help the garden (on Good Counsel Hill) and the center’s work for community going,” MacKenzie said.
The fundraiser is an event for people age 21 and older. Seating reservations may be made online at The Wine Cafe’s Facebook page; however, advance tickets are not necessary. Indoor seating will be available but limited.
“Also, the show will be livestreamed for people who would like to attend but who have to work or will be out of town Saturday, and those who maybe are uncomfortable (with gatherings) because of COVID,” Martensen said.
Local businesses The Coffee Hag, NaKato Bar and Grill and Curiosi-Tea House are contributing to the fundraiser by supplying prizes.
“We live in such a good community,” Martinson said.
Living Earth Center Executive Director Laura Peterson confirmed Martensen’s observation by referring to another fundraiser that concluded recently.
“This was our first year we formed such a campaign for our nonprofit. We set a goal of $10,000 but we went over by $5,000.”
Some proceeds from donations to Living Earth Center have been distributed to partner programs working to ensure food security for local residents.
“In the pandemic, we’ve been seeing the gap (in food security), and we’ve been working together to fill the gap,” Peterson said.
