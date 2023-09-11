Imagine yourself inside an igloo. Picture it in your mind. Look up. What do you see? Pure white snow, right? Neatly arranged icy squares?
Now imagine that on each of those squares is the image of a friend. Your brother. The mechanic who installed your alternator. The tattooed punk rocker. The college student you met last week. The handsome real estate agent you’ve seen on billboards. An anonymous brunette laughing. A bearded man in a ball cap. A fry cook at the greasy spoon. A doctor and his wife.
Now imagine it’s not imaginary. Because, well, it’s not. It’s actually happening. In fact, by the time you read this, Josh Madson’s big idea to form a community collage will have already been installed. It’s sitting there, waiting for you to experience it. Madson’s work, all 847 black and white portraits, are on display at the Coffee Hag. Nearly the entirety of the coffee shop’s dining area is covered — floor to ceiling, igloo style — with images of your community.
And you certainly look good.
The Community Collage project started out as a humble way for Madson to get his mojo back. The onetime Los Angeles photographer hadn’t done much photography since moving to Mankato. But he’d recently had an awakening, a yearning to get back to the art form he loved — and to do it in a way that wasn’t about money, movie stars or anything else. He just wanted to use his skills to make people happy again.
From MN to LA to MN
Josh Madson didn’t even want to be here. At least at first.
He’d been a high-profile photographer of professional athletes and movie stars and had a successful photography and event-planning business in LA.
Then COVID happened. Relationships fell apart. And Madson decided to come back to Minnesota to regroup, rethink, recharge. What better place to do that than with family in the Twin Cities?
“Then when I arrived in Minnesota, my mom’s like, ‘Oh, by the way, we're moving to Mankato.’ And I was like, ‘What? No! Why? I don't know anyone there. Why would we ever do that?’”
That hesitancy is understandable. Madson is used to working and thriving in a big-city setting. He’s worked with world-renowned photographer Annie Leibovitz, was hired for photo shoots with Gwyneth Paltrow’s famous Goop line of personal care products, and photographed athletes such as the Los Angeles Dodgers’ Carl Crawford. He got far in the business, using a Midwestern work ethic and natural talent for visual arts to make sure people remembered him. And they did. He was successful. Business thrived. He was flying back and forth from LA to New York for photo shoots and events, working for high-paying fashion-industry clients such as L'oreal and Prada.
That work, though, prompted some soul searching. He found the work to be, while lucrative, somewhat shallow and not fulfilling. He wondered how long he should stick with work he didn’t feel great about. Some of the makeup sold by his clients causes cancer, he says. And some of the products are made by manufacturers with questionable labor practices. Did he really want to continue working for them?
The answer was ‘No,’ but it almost didn’t matter. Something else happened to force Madson into a new mindset — and into a Minnesota zip code: COVID.
“When I was displaced during the pandemic, it caused a lot of us to reflect on our lives, or at least it caused me to,” he says. “I did have some clients that were asking me if I wanted to come back and shoot and I just wasn't sure. I just wasn't ready. And something inside of me was just like, ‘I don't know if I want to do that right now. I'm just gonna hold off for a second.’”
Wanting to be near family after two pandemic years of sheltering in place, wearing masks and social distancing, Madson came to Mankato
After working as a server in a restaurant for a while, Madson got the itch to resume using his photography talents. And that itch may have been encouraged by family and friends.
“My mom, in the background, was like, ‘Hey, you're working (at the restaurant) … Is this really all you're gonna do? Like you're just gonna hide out in Mankato and not do anything with the 15 years that you cultivated this creative expression in your life?’” he says. “And I had a couple other friends, too, who were saying, ‘Dude, really? You're really not going to do anything with photography anymore?’ And I was like, ‘All right, all right.’”
Enter the Coffee Hag, Mankato’s oldest and most well-known coffee shop.
Madson one day accompanied his mom to The Hag and mom, as moms are wont to do, bragged up Madson a bit to Coffee Hag owner Jenn Melby-Kelly.
“My mom is like, ‘Jen, my son's a photographer, you guys really need to connect,’ and I'm thinking in my mind, ‘Mom what are you talking about? I'm not gonna do a gallery show at a coffee shop. That sounds like a lot of effort and who's gonna pay for it?’”
Madson was polite, though, and gave Melby-Kelly his card.
Five minutes later, Melby-Kelly came back out having already checked out the website, which features all the professional work he’s done.
“She was like, ‘Oh, I didn't realize you were a real photographer,’” Madson says. “When she said it, I felt a little spark in me that I didn't expect to feel, and I was kind of excited about this. She said ‘If you have any ideas, just let me know.’”
He definitely had some.
After dinner that night, his brain couldn’t stop churning. The fire was lit and he was ready to finally use the skills he honed in LA for 15 years.
“I started typing notes and in an hour I had a 10-page proposal about what I would do. It almost identically looked like what we actually did, which was pretty awesome for me.”
His idea was this: Take a public space, turn it into a pop-up photo studio, create black and white portraits of anyone who shows up, give them copies of said photos and don’t charge them a dime.
“We wanted to give people the experience of what it's like to be on a professional photo shoot and feel like a star for a minute,” Madson says. “And then actually create and transform the Coffee Hag by printing on the walls, printing on the ceiling, making it like an igloo of photos.”
He knew it was a solid idea, and one that came from a place of community rather than commerce.
“It wasn’t about the money,” he says. “I wanted to do something that sounds fun and sounds like it’s on a scale that I would like. So that was the way I was able to rectify that in my mind. I didn't know if I could do it so it stretches me a little bit. And if I can make it happen, that will be amazing. And so that was really the inspiration. If I was going to hide out for this long and then finally do something, I kind of want to come back with a bang.”
Plus, who wouldn’t want a free professional photo of themselves?
What he didn’t know was whether anyone would show up. On day one of the Mankato Community Collage project, he and his helpers cleared out all the chairs and tables from the dining room, brought in lighting equipment, cameras and a team of volunteers. They hoped the enthusiastic Facebook posts, flyers left in coffee shops and word of mouth (as well as a bit of media coverage) would be enough to entice a few souls to Old Town.
On the day of the shoot, any notion of “Would anyone show up?” was quickly put to rest.
Bethany Lutheran College lent him some technical gear as well as a passel of volunteers — the kind of help that, without it, the project may not have happened. A handful of others emerged as well, including recent Minnesota State University graduate Mansoor Ahmad, himself an award-winning photographer and IT specialist, whose IT skills came in handy when Madson’s email and Facebook accounts were hacked; he spent an entire day fixing Madson’s digital personae and then stuck around to help with the project.
“In Mankato, we don't get many opportunities as photographers to interact with people who've been out in the mainstream, which is New York and Los Angeles,” Ahmad says. “If you told me there's a photographer here who spent 15 years in LA, I wouldn't even ask to see his pictures first. Because the fact that you've been working in LA for 15 years, you're at a certain level — above most of the photographers around the country just to be able to survive and get work for 15 years in LA.”
Go time
When the first day of shooting arrived, people arrived early. The line snaked around inside The Hag and out the side door. Luckily, they’d come up with a plan to get people through the photo shoot as quickly as possible. Volunteers secured consent forms and email addresses and ushered them to Madson, who was waiting with his camera, ball cap and lighting. And before any photos were shot, Madson created a pre-set color profile, which cut down on editing time and allowed all the images to have a similar look. Once the photos were shot, the subject reviewed them, approved them, and then the images were emailed to them.
Literally within minutes of the first photos, social media turned noir. If you’re Facebook friend list is saturated with Mankato-area folks, there’s no way you didn’t see Madson’s work that day (if, of course, you checked Facebook). Black and white portraits — with big smiles and waves of personality — popped up everywhere. Suddenly your Facebook feed looked like everyone in town decided to pay for an artsy-looking portrait.
“I wanted people to be able to have their image right away because I just thought it would be really fun for them,” Madson says. “Also I wasn’t clear if I was going to be able to get the budget for the printing. And so I wanted there to be an exchange like, ‘Hey, you're participating in this, so I want you to get something out of it. Right away.’
“And it was all free. In fact it was negative on the project. I spent my own money handing out 1,500 flyers. I went to businesses all over town and every group I could think of to try to be as inclusive as I could and just be like, ‘Hey, Halal market, here's your flyers. Hey, record store, here's your flyers. Hey, VFW, the Legion, whatever. I wanted to make sure that everyone of all walks of life felt invited.”
In the end, 800 appointments were made, and close to 900 people had portraits done. And while Madson wondered whether it would take three months or six months to raise the money to complete the igloo, he vastly underestimated the appeal of the project. Within days of asking, he’d secured funding to make the project come to life.
And now, throughout September, The Hag will become the igloo. But don’t think of it as cold, like you’d find in the arctic regions of Alaska. Think of it being as warm as the smiles in the all those portraits.
