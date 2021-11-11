Tucked away in a corner of Mankato East High School is a cozy enclave of creative kids.
It’s called the band commons, and this is where the school’s musical youth come to hang with their tribe. Here the students have lockers, storage for instruments, a mezzanine, a giant sketch of Beethoven, and three different rooms for rehearsal, practice, education and growth.
If you didn’t participate in music, you’d have no reason to come here. So it’s kind of like a relatively private gathering place for these students, a place to mingle with other musically minded Cougars.
Unless, of course, a pandemic comes into play.
Last year, like everything else that was normal and good, the band commons was a ghost town. Because of COVID-19, students couldn’t gather, share memories, swap stories, commiserate about the unfairness of it all. They learned from a distance, gathered virtually, did the best they could. Some, without the regular rhythm of daily rehearsals, lost ground as musicians. Some quit altogether.
But now, with high school mostly back to normal, the band commons — and band classes — have returned with a heightened level of energy.
“I was really excited to get them back. It’s such a personal space, but yet a team entity, and we got none of that last year,” said Craig Kopetzki, band teacher at Mankato East. “They were just ready to get to work.”
Last year, students were able to come to school but only on their designated days. Each day only some of the band was present. The next day a different group. They rarely met together as a full band. And when they did, they met in the auditorium, spaced out for COVID-related safety reasons.
This set back the process of growing as musicians. Unlike calculus or chemistry, performing music requires everyone to be working together. There’s a synergy at work, where musicians learn by hearing each other and by hearing the group.
“You rely on people in front of you, next to you, behind you to really make that music,” Kopetzki said. “I think you can do math one on one and be successful at it. But it’s really difficult at the high school level when you rely on people around you. You thrive with that group setting.”
Not having their gathering place, he said, affected the students socially.
“It’s a social thing,” he said. “Even looking at the kids gathering out here, they’re gathering in a safe place and with their friends. And that’s what band, for us, is about.”
Emily Frutos Krueger, a senior flautist, started playing flute in sixth grade. It’s her first class of the day, which gets things going on a positive note.
Last year’s abnormality took a toll.
“Kind of felt like we dropped a bit (last year),” she said. “But now this year we’re kind of on an upward slope.”
The year they’d all rather forget was not fun. But now that things are the way they used to be, band is fun again.
“It was sad when we don’t get to be with each other every day. It felt like we were staying in it just to be in it, instead of actually really enjoying it,” she said. “Whereas now we get to really enjoy it and be a family again.”
That first week back this semester, she said, was amazing.
“It was great. It was a good time and we sound better because last year we had to be half and half or we were online, so it’s been a while since we all heard each other play as a full band. So it was kind of like an ‘awe’ moment when we first played on the first day because it was like, ‘Wow, we’re back.’”
Caiden Rademacker, senior sax player, joined band in middle school. He chose the saxophone because he wanted to learn “Pink Panther Theme” by Henry Mancini. He learned he loved being a part of the band family and has stuck with it ever since.
Rademacker said that, in addition to enduring the socially distanced band experience, he actually had a COVID exposure and couldn’t come to school for two weeks. It was symbolic of his year in band, he said.
“The lockdown completely put a hold on band and we couldn’t do much of anything,” Rademacker said.
Ace Filter, who uses the pronouns they/them, said they find community by being a member of the Mankato East Band. They were a full distance learner last year, which severely limited things.
“Sucked pretty bad,” they said. “It was a very difficult experience. A lot of the band experience is being there in person and practicing with the band. I felt very disconnected from the whole thing and I’m really glad to be back this year.”
The commons area, Filter said, is like a second home for band students, and they were saddened to not be able to be around here last year.
Once things returned somewhat to normal this year, though, they noticed a definite change in mood.
“It was very refreshing to be able to be back in the room with a bunch of people,” they said. “The energy was definitely high. We were a little out of practice because we really hadn’t been able to do much last year, but it was definitely a very high energy, like ‘we’re glad to be back’ kind of thing, and we’re definitely getting back to the swing of it now.”
Kopetzki said any music director or band teacher will say this year involved playing a bit of catch-up. They can encourage at-home practicing all they want, but the reality is that, for most students, in-class playing is where most of the work gets done.
Having said that, he said the students’ skill levels exceeded his expectations.
“I’ve been pleasantly surprised,” he said. “Our students are picking it up a little faster this year. I was expecting a huge struggle at first, but they’re catching up. … By the time we get to contest and Big 9 (in the spring), I think we’ll be pretty close to on par with what we’re used to.”
