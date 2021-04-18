I know, as the mother of two boys (all right, men now, but they’ll always be my little boys), I’m biased, but the trend in too many commercials that show the average male as incompetent, weird, stupid or lazy really ruffles this mom’s feathers.
I don’t want to go back to the male-dominated TV days of “Father Knows Best” or “The Andy Griffith Show” where Andy Taylor was apparently the only person in the entire town of Mayberry with an IQ over 100. But come on, all you advertising folks, let’s not make it seem like most men couldn’t park a car, pay a bill or talk to a child correctly without having their ever-patient and annoyed-looking wife at their side to tell them what they’re doing wrong.
And, if we’re going down this particular road of gender inequality in advertising, why isn’t their MOTHER ever telling them how to mow the lawn, feed the cat, pay the taxes etc. since moms honestly do almost always know best? But when moms are shown, they often become the annoying dopes. But that’s another rant.
At the top of my current I-can’t-stand-this-commercial is one for a coffee brand featuring an attractive young couple with a husband so flakey he behaves more like an escapee from a high school production of “Peter Pan” than a grown-up. These ads irk me to the point that I’ve blocked what kind of coffee they’re selling — my own subliminal protest over such condescending advertising copy.
Commercial men aren’t only dum-dums with their wives. They’re also dum-dums with insurance salespeople, cable television salespeople and anyone in the medical field. How the guys in the commercials make it through a day at work — and how they got hired in the first place — are two of life’s bigger mysteries.
I’m most likely overthinking this whole men-are-idiots spate of advertising I’ve noticed over the past few years because it isn’t only men who aren’t smarter than the average bear. Adults are often portrayed as idiots in commercials aimed at children, and pet owners are completely clueless in commercials aimed at pets (which is really silly because when’s the last time you saw a Dalmatian pay for anything at your local pet store?).
I know the commercials are trying to be entertaining, but why do they have to do that at someone else’s expense? Didn’t Madison Avenue learn anything from the bad old days when women were portrayed as worshipers of waxed floors and were married to smug men who looked directly into the camera and said things like, “My wife. I think I’ll keep her.” Although I must say that in the current commercials, most wives look like they’re thinking, “My husband. I think I’ll kill him.”
There was a great series of commercials in the 1980s for — again — coffee, Nescafe, I believe, that was patterned after a soap opera featuring a couple and how they met, fell in love, etcetera. While it wasn’t anywhere close to “Citizen Kane” in terms of quality, it was popular because it was different and fun and showed two adults treating each other like they were both grown-ups. You know, respectfully, all while cleverly selling coffee.
There’s an undercurrent of impatience in the world today and sometimes I wonder how much the ads we are daily bombarded with feed into that. Perhaps that’s a stretch, but perhaps not. We’ve all been watching a lot more television than usual during the past year, which means we’ve all been exposed to a lot more ads. Is that why so many of us are driving like jerks, behaving rudely in the grocery store and rolling our eyes over the most benign comments of our spouses? I don’t know.
All I know for sure is that I’d like to see more commercials with less eye rolling, snide remarks and general bashing of anyone. I’m also for a whole lot more walks outside with absolutely no television — and commercials — at all.
Nell Musolf is a freelance writer living in Mankato with her husband and two dogs. She can be reached at nmusolf@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.