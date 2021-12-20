Q. I’ve heard a lot about vitamin D and how it is good for you. How much should I be getting and which foods should I be eating to get enough?
A. Vitamin D is a nutrient your body needs for building and maintaining healthy bones. That's because your body can only absorb calcium, the primary component of bone, when vitamin D is present. Vitamin D also regulates many other functions in your body. Its anti-inflammatory, antioxidant and neuroprotective properties support immune health, muscle function and brain cell activity.
Vitamin D isn't naturally found in many foods, but you can get it from fortified milk, fortified cereal, fatty fish such as salmon, mackerel and sardines, and most mushrooms. Your body also makes vitamin D when direct sunlight converts a chemical in your skin into an active form of the vitamin. But living in Minnesota, the sun isn’t strong enough this time of year to make a big impact.
The current daily recommendation for adults is 600 IU, while adults 70 and older should aim for 800 IU per day. If you don't spend enough time in the sun or if your body has trouble absorbing the vitamin, you may not get enough. Here are natural ways to increase your vitamin D levels.
Fatty fish can be a good source of vitamin D. Common options include salmon, trout, mackerel and tuna. A 3-ounce sockeye salmon fillet contains about 450 IUs of vitamin D and you get a bonus — heart-healthy omega-3 fatty acids!
Fresh fish aren't the only way to boost your vitamin D intake; you can get vitamin D from a can, too. Canned tuna fish and canned sardines both contain vitamin D, and are usually less expensive than fresh fish. Plus, a longer shelf life makes the canned products easy to stock up on and use at your leisure. Canned light tuna has the most vitamin D — about 150 IUs per 4 ounces — while canned albacore tuna has about 50 IUs per 4 ounces, and canned sardines have a little more than 40 IUs per two sardines.
Just like humans, mushrooms have the capacity to produce vitamin D when exposed to ultraviolet light. Mushrooms, however, are usually grown in the dark and don't contain vitamin D. Specific brands are grown in ultraviolet light to spur vitamin D production. They're perfect for vegetarians looking for plant-based foods that contain vitamin D. The average serving has about 400 IUs of vitamin D.
Almost all types of cow's milk in the U.S. are fortified with vitamin D, but ice cream and cheese are not. In general, an 8-ounce glass of milk contains at least 100 IUs of vitamin D, and a 6-ounce serving of yogurt contains 80 IUs, but the amount can be higher (or lower) depending on how much is added. Some soy and rice milks are fortified with about the same amount, but check the label since not all contain vitamin D.
Not a dairy fan? No problem. You can get vitamin D from fortified orange juice. One 8-ounce glass of fortified juice usually has around 100 IUs of vitamin D, but the amount varies from brand to brand. Not all brands are fortified, so check the label.
