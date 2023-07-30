Every day there are so many things we “have” to do, although I suppose there isn’t anyone standing over us with crossed arms and a stern look on their face forcing us to do them. We just know from bitter experience that, if we don’t do them, we will pay the consequences.
Such as walking the dogs. There are days, many of them, when taking our dogs for a walk is dead last on my personal Things I Want To Do Today list. Our dogs are very nice dogs, but good walkers they are not. Taking them for the de rigeur stroll around the neighborhood is like walking a couple of badgers, each intent on going in opposite directions.
But walk them we do since, if we don’t, they will get even with us by hanging on our heels for the rest of the day, following us everywhere including the shower and giving us baleful, sad looks until we give in. Besides, dogs need to be walked and people need fresh air, so while it isn’t exactly a joyous event, at least we know it’s good for everyone involved.
Then there are the various household things that cry for daily attention: making the bed, scooping the kitty litter, wiping down the bathroom counter so it doesn’t look like a gas station restroom on some desolate highway. Again, none of those things MUST be done, but once they’re taken care of, life seems a little bit brighter somehow.
There are also the personal hygiene things like flossing that have to be taken care of so you don’t get yelled at by the hygienist the next time you get your teeth cleaned. Ditto for all those other grooming moments — washing, moisturizing, leg shaving. The list is endless. While you recognize in your heart of hearts that only God, and possibly Cher, can turn back time, we all keep on trying.
However, I saw a post on Facebook that gave me a pause. It said something like “My goal is not to get more done, but to have less to do.”
I agree with the sentiment, but the million-dollar question is “How?” As long as you have pets that need walking, legs that need shaving and molars that need flossing, you really can’t take the minimalist route.
I am sure the post refers to the more superfluous things in life, although one person’s idea of superfluous is undoubtedly different from the next persons. My number one superfluous choice would be that nine to five gig called work, but the bank that owns our mortgage and the store that sells us our groceries would most likely disagree.
We all fill the 24 hours we’re given each day with things we have to do and things we want to do. For most of us, the balance between the two is pretty good, certainly better than our great-grandparents who typically worked five and a half days a week —none of it remotely — and who never heard of a floating holiday.
While we might whine about all those “musts,” consider for a moment how terrible you’d feel if you suddenly couldn’t walk your dog or bend over to shave your legs or didn’t have a job to go to Monday morning. There’s an old saying, and well as many hit songs, about never appreciating what you have until you no longer have it which, with the exceptions of morning sickness and orthodontia, is spot on.
So instead of heaving a deep sigh the next time our dogs want their walk or my nose tells me it’s time to change the kitty litter, I will remind myself that I’m not doing something I have to do. I’m doing something that needs to be done so shut up and do it.
Another post on Facebook sums it up nicely: “If you can’t get out of it, get into it.” I’m not sure how to apply that to changing the kitty litter, but I’m trying.
