In the Spike Lee film “Do the Right Thing,” there is a gruesome scene where a police officer murders a man.
In the film, police respond to a call of a fight in Brooklyn’s Bedford-Stuyvesant neighborhood. The characters Radio Raheem and Buggin’ Out had been demanding pizza restaurant owner Sal Frangione include photos of African-Americans on his Italians-only “wall of fame.” When he refused, things got ugly. Racial epithets abound. A boombox impressive in size, sound and consistency is destroyed with a Louisville Slugger. Finally, it turns into a brawl. And this is where the cops came in.
When they arrive, Radio Raheem has Sal pinned to the ground just outside the restaurant, his hands gripped tightly around his neck. But after they pry him away from Sal, an officer uses a police baton to get Radio Raheem in a choke hold. For what seems like minutes (but is really just a few seconds) he keeps Radio Raheem choked — suspended off the ground, actually — until his body goes limp and falls to the ground.
One of the cops kicks him a few times, urging him to get up. But the looks on their faces reveal they know what’s happened. And slowly the crowd, which has grown from a few to a few dozen, realizes it, too.
Police throw Radio Raheem’s body into the back of one squad car.
In the other, they throw a handcuffed Buggin’ Out, who screams as he’s being placed into the car, “YOU CAN’T KILL US ALL!”
This leads to a powerful 20-minute conclusion that is painful and hard to watch. And it all feels very similar to what happened in Minneapolis this week.
George Floyd was sitting in his car — literally just sitting in his car — when police came to question him that day. Surveillance footage shows officers removing him from the car and putting him in handcuffs. Roughly 10 minutes later, he’d be face down on a Minneapolis street pleading for his life.
“I can’t breathe.”
“I can’t breathe.”
“I can’t breathe.”
He likely was already dead when they put his limp body into an ambulance.
In both situations, Spike Lee’s fictional world and the real life case in Minneapolis, the men who did the murdering looked like they were, just for a few moments, enjoying the authority they held over a black man. In the film, that feeling is artistically rendered and very much intentional. In Minneapolis, though, it's just a sad and disgusting fact.
At one point in the Minneapolis murder footage a bystander says, “Look at him, he’s enjoying this!”
I used to cover the police beat here. I raced to the scene of crimes and accidents, covered murders in small towns, read thousands of court documents outlining the work of law enforcement officials.
After covering the beat and talking to police officers and lawyers for seven years, I came to a conclusion: Law enforcement officers should be paid as highly as doctors, and for that money we should demand a level of training, humanity, intellect, physical prowess and professionalism commensurate with that salary. The absolute finest men and women a community has should be the ones with badges and guns. Their work is too important. The situations they deal with are often too complicated. And the ramifications of mistakes have the potential to be deadly. The best and brightest. That’s who should be patrolling our streets and responding to calls.
Now, before I say anything else, I want to add this: There are already great men and women serving in law enforcement. Loads of them, actually. We’re lucky to have such great law enforcement in this community, and I mean that sincerely. (By the way, hat tip to former Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Deputy and Mankato police officer Rich Murry, who called the other day to wish me well after I leave The Free Press … Thanks, Rich!)
Twenty years ago or so I stopped at the Square Deal bar and had a few drinks with my pal Joe Tougas before heading to my Amboy home. I was doing about 72 mph as I zipped past the gas station in LeHillier, where the speed limit is 55 mph, when I saw flashing lights in my rear view mirror. Terrified, I pulled over immediately.
As I sat there certain I’d be arrested for drunken driving, and knowing I didn’t have anything close to bail money, I watched the deputy get out of his car and walk toward mine … and then breathed a sigh of relief. It was a guy I not only knew but someone I got along with very well. (The same couldn’t be said for every officer I covered; some of them just didn’t like me, and probably still don’t. And that’s fine.)
He arrived at my rolled-down window, saw my face and just laughed. I immediately pretended to be so embarrassed that I couldn’t show my face. But what I was really doing was trying to not breathe on him. He joked about how I need to get my gas pedal checked (because it might be sticking a little bit) and sent me on my way. I’ll always be grateful to him for that. A seasoned law enforcement official, he may have smelled what was really going on and let me go anyway. Either way, I got lucky.
Not everyone gets lucky, though.
I’m not breaking any news here when I say not everyone has complete confidence in being treated fairly by law enforcement. And as much as I hate to write these words, those people may have reason to be wary. Bodies are piling up. Or it’s possible that the piling has been happening all along, and it’s only because of smartphones that we’re now capturing and being made aware of more cases.
In either case, we’d be lying to ourselves if we said there’s nothing wrong. And we’d be fools to ignore it and not take action.
I believe most in law enforcement truly want to do the right thing. I believe most of them got into the profession to help people. I believe their job is dangerous, and as much as I hate the cliche, they actually do run the risk of getting into life-threatening situations every time they punch in for work. I also believe most members of the mostly white police forces in our country will never understand what it feels like to be a person of color, or to be afraid every time they see a squad car.
I know there is extensive training in place now for law enforcement officers. I know there are probably law enforcement officers or their families reading these words shaking their heads at what an idiot I am spouting off about things I know nothing about.
And maybe I don’t what I'm talking about. But I do know this: There’s a problem. Citizens of color are getting killed at unreasonable rates, and the reasons for it are complicated, nuanced and hard to suss out in simple terms. Here’s something else I know: When a black man ends up face down on a city street with the government’s knee on his neck, the black community has every right to lash out.
As a white man, I sit here saying these things in a position of high privilege. I think it’s we the privileged who have to start demanding change.
So this is me awkwardly and long-windedly calling for change. We’re better than this. We need to be better than this.
And it needs to start with an arrest and a murder trial.
Robb Murray can be reached until June 12 at 507.344.6386 or rmurray@mankatofreepress.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.