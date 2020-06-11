Briana Williamson had brought her 4-year-old daughter, Mya, to Target for the first time in a while since COVID-19.
For some toddlers, the concept of not touching items and remaining a safe distance from everyone might be a little difficult to grasp. Not for Mya.
“She’s been on everyone,” Briana laughed. “She’s out there saying ‘Watch out for Corona!’”
Mya pops her head from the Zoom meeting and says “Coronavirus!”
Mya knows all about social distancing and washing hands — she and her mom co-wrote “No Thank You! No Extra Germs for Me,” which was released earlier this year. This is the duo’s fourth book, with another one to be published in July — we’ll get back to that.
"No Thank You! No Extra Germs for Me,” is a children’s book in which they explore and define social distancing in a toddler-appropriate way. It includes a song, “Little Sally Walker,” which takes 20 seconds to complete — perfect timing, and fun way to wash hands.
Initially, Briana said, after the book had been published, Mya was going to read the book at her school at Kennedy Elementary. Then schools had been moved to home due to COVID-19. So instead, the mother and daughter had decided to give back through her 501c3 certified non-profit, Love My Natural, and sent out books to those in need.
The book has reached kids in Canada, South America and all over the country, Briana said. Each week, they pack up their “Happy Mail,” an envelope which includes the book and a bracelet.
By the way, The Free Press featured Mya late February. She had gone to the State Capital for the CROWN (Creating a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair) act hearing. The CROWN act is to “ensure protection against discrimination based on hairstyles by extending statutory protection to hair texture and protective styles,” according to thecrownact.com. Mya’s books, “I Love My Natural Hair,” “Natural Hair ABCs,” and “Natural HAIR ABC: (Brown Sugar Boy),” all focus on embracing natural hair.
The 4-year-old also has a growing YouTube channel, Instagram account and Facebook followers. In February, she had 2,000 subscribers on YouTube and her Facebook page had a little over 6,000 followers. Now? Her Youtube has gained more than 1,500 followers and has 17,500 “Curlfriends” on Facebook. Her social media platform has given the duo an opportunity to shine on natural hair love.
“We have been selling out (books) weekly,” Briana said.
Briana said majority of purchases are their four-book bundle. Many times, she said, people buy extra books to donate to schools or libraries or to be gifted to others. The books are successful because the books have filled a niche that hadn’t been filled. And it’s all thanks to Mya, Briana said.
“This isn’t my path, I wasn’t going to do children’s books,” Briana said.
It all began last year, when Mya had become enamored with Pixar’s “Frozen.” However, after watching it over and over again, Mya began to question why she didn’t look like the two lead characters, Elsa and Anna. They had long, straight blonde and red hair. Mya’s hair wasn’t. It was an opportunity for both Mya and Briana to have a discussion about the difference in hair types, and loving natural hair. That’s where “Natural Hair ABCs” came to fruition.
“Frozen II came out and she fully loves on it,” Briana said. “She has no question that they look different … There’s no shame in her game. Mission accomplished.”
Their latest book, which is slated to publish in July, also came from an experience from dance class. “A Ballerina Who Lost Her Fro” features a little girl who just wants to wear her natural hair, not in a tight bun. The book touches on understanding bias, microaggressions and sense of identity at an early age.
Microaggressions, Briana said, is something that can have a detrimental impact on anyone, but especially children.
The book is also being illustrated by an artist who lives in Ireland. Sorcha McGlinchey fell in love with the story about a little girl who just wanted to wear her natural hair and took on the project.
It seemed like a long shot to get the illustrator, Briana said. McGlinchey had illustrated for Disney. But with the power of social media, they came together to bring forth Mya and Briana’s fifth book.
“We thought she was out of our league, you know, the rate was going to be too high,” Briana said. “But with COVID, and the unique realities, she loved the project and going on she’s being part of it.”
She had seen the impact that riots had in Ireland and has been watching afar of what’s happening in the United States. However, the book had already been in the works before George Floyd’s death.
“On day one, after George Floyd, the book made more sense to (McGlinchey),” Briana said.
At the end of the book, after the little girl fights to wear her afro, she comes to the recital in a bun that she didn’t want. Some little girls in the book ask the main character why she’s so upset.
“How would you feel if you lost your crown?” The character said.
While she’s dancing, her hair tie breaks and releases her natural hair.
And as for Mya’s favorite part?
“My favorite part is on the front, ‘The Ballerina Who Loser Her Fro,’” Mya said. The cover shows the main character flaunting her natural hair.
“I like my giant hair!” Mya said. “I don’t like puffs!”
