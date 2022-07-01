For the weekend of July 2-3
Live Music by Los Tequileros
From 5:30-8:30 p.m. Saturday at Indian Island Winery in Janesville, enjoy free live music by Los Tequileros with your choice of locally brewed drink. The band’s music has been described as “Tex-Mex country with a hint of lime” and fans couldn’t agree more. Catch them live this weekend and see for yourself.
The event is free and open to all.
Live Music by Carter Guse
From 1-5 p.m. Sunday at Indian Island Winery in Janesville, help the town welcome singer/songwriter Carter Guse to the stage. The 17-year-old plays original tunes on his handy Taylor acoustic guitar among many other instruments. A song of his was even featured on stage at the historic Bluebird Cafe in Nashville. The experienced musician can’t wait to entertain you with his talents this weekend.
The event is free and open to all.
Live Music by Alpensterne
From 1-4:30 p.m. Sunday at Schell Bier Garden in New Ulm, enjoy this weekend's live music guest for Shell Bier Garden’s weekly music performances from local artists. Alpensterne — a four-member Volksmusik and Polka group — is considered one of the most “unique” and “musically diversified'' groups to hit the stage today. You won’t want to miss them.
The event is free and open to all.
Exhibit: Brewers and Bottlers
Visit the Brewers and Bottles exhibit at the Nicollet History Center this weekend to witness the history and importance of beer and soda in Nicollet County. The brewers and soda makers in the area served a prominent role in the community along with the beverages they made so the Nicollet County Historical Society highlights that with this exhibit running through next year.
Admission is $6 for adults, $5 for seniors ages 65+ and $4 for children ages 5-17. Admission is free for NCHS members, children ages 4 and younger and Gustavus students, faculty and staff with campus ID.
Email your events to aopina@mankatofreepress.com to get featured. Follow Ashley on Twitter @AshleyOpina.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.