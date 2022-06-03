For the weekend of June 3, 4 and 5
Between 8-12 a.m. this Friday at The What’s Up Lounge, party the night away with drinks and live music from MPLS Drew, Doozy, Joey Bones, Timmy T, Csavoo, Chase Vibe and DJ Buster Baxter. The 21+ event has pre-sale tickets going for $8 and $10 at the door.
BBQ & Brew Cookoff and RibFest Beer Release
Between 11-5 p.m this Saturday at the Mankato Brewery, the third annual BBQ & Brew Cookoff kicks off along with the release of RibFest Beer. The beer will be available on tap for that day only and the can art for the new brew will be revealed as well. Live music by The Whiskey Richard Band and City Mouse starts at 11 a.m. S&B BBQ and B-Lo Zero Sno-Cones will be catering. Giant Jenga, Cornhole and Lawn Yahtzee will be played throughout this free outdoor event.
Mankato Holy Grounds: Plant Sale Fundraiser
From 8-11:30 a.m. this Saturday and Sunday at Centenary United Methodist Church’s back parking lot, Mankato Holy Grounds is hosting a plant sale fundraiser. From hostas, ornamental grasses, to herbs and tomatoes, they carry a wide selection for shoppers to choose from. All proceeds go to Mankato Holy Grounds, supporting their six days a week community breakfast.
Sip and Shop with the River Valley Makers
From 12-5 p.m. this Saturday at Indian Island Winery in Janesville, enjoy sipping on some local wine while supporting our local makers and vendors. What better way to spend your Saturday than combining the joys of drinking wine and shopping?
Mankato Makerspace | Wooden Bowls 102: Bowl Blank Preparation
Between 12:30-2:30 p.m. this Saturday at Mankato Makerspace, learn the process of preparing wooden bowl blanks. The course will go over the materials and tools needed during the process, the different types of bowl blanks and necessary operations to make logs into blanks. You’ll be able to watch some demos in order to learn about tool safety before practicing it yourself. Register for the two-hour $40 course online.
Starting at 7:30 p.m. this Saturday at the Mankato Playhouse, share your love of Elton John with other fans at this one-night-only tribute show. Advanced tickets can be purchased online for $11 or at the door for $13.
Email Ashley at aopina@mankatofreepress.com with your event to get featured. Follow Ashley on Twitter @AshleyOpina.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.