For the weekend of May 27, 28 and 29
Restorative Yoga + Sauna Experience
From 6-8 p.m. this Friday at Lulu’s Wellness Center, indulge in some well-deserved self-care through yin yoga, restorative yoga, yoga nidra and, if the night is a cooler one, head into a traditional wood burning, hot stone sauna right after. Reserve your spot by messaging Jennifer Fast by 6 p.m. Friday. The $45 fee can be paid via Venmo @ZenbyJenn or via cash or check upon arrival.
YuWish Presents: LovePhunk 2
Starting at 8 p.m. and going until midnight this Friday at The What’s Up Lounge, DJ YuWish will present LovePhunk 2 featuring Optimystic LMZ, LVNDSCVPES, Reed Benjamin, Freda, Garcho and MC Church. The 21+ event costs $8 until Thursday and $10 the night of. Tickets can be purchased online.
Semaj Roytal Tarot: Photography by James Taylor
Between 2-6 p.m. Friday and Saturday at The 410 Project, witness the photography exhibition of James Taylor and the beautiful and powerful imagery of his tarot cards. The viewing is free and open to the public. Contact the410project@hotmail.com for more information.
Foodie Saturday: S&B BBQ
From 3-7 p.m. this Saturday at the Mankato Brewery, enjoy some tasty barbeque from S&B BBQ along with your favorite locally brewed drink of choice, just in time for Memorial Day weekend. No reservation needed, just show up hungry.
Swan Lake Paddle
From 9-11 a.m. this Sunday at Minneopa State Park, learn how to paddle for a little over an hour on Swan Lake — one of southern Minnesota’s healthiest shallow lakes — with the Minneopa Area Naturalist Scott Kudelka. Be ready for all kinds of weather and bring water and a snack to get you by. The event is free but register ahead of time by emailing scott.kudelka@state.mn.us.
Live Music: EZ Trio
Starting at 4 p.m. Sunday at Patrick’s on Third in St. Peter, enjoy live jazz music by the EZ Trio with your food and drinks. The EZ Trio consists of Eric Zimmerman on bass, Evan Bierer on sax and Ryan Rader on drums. The band will be playing both originals and covers. What better way to wrap up the weekend and unwind before Monday?
