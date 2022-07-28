For the weekend of July 29-31
Halloween In July Pop In Gallery with Emily Stark
Between 4-6 p.m. this Friday at ARTrageous, get in the spooky spirit of Halloween on a sunny day in July through the photographs of photographer, professor and dancer Emily Stark. The St. Peter local believes that Halloween should be a year-round celebration, so she’s bringing it to the Mankato area for all to enjoy.
The event is free and open to all.
Stained Glass: Sun Catcher Make-N-Take
From 6-9 p.m. Friday at Mankato Makerspace, learn the basics of staining glass by making your own sun catcher. With personal instruction from qualified stained glass artists, you’ll be a pro in no time. You’ll also be given the creative freedom to choose the colors and patterns you want for your sun catcher and you’ll be able to take it home and display it year round afterward.
Register for the $80 class online.
Hot Summer Nights Adult Swim At Spring Lake Park
Between 6:30-10 p.m. Friday at Spring Lake Park Swim Facility, get your tan on and enjoy a dip in cool water under the hot sun with other adults at this 21+ event. Drinks will be available for purchase at the site and games and prizes will also be making an appearance during the event.
Tickets go from $12 or $15 and can be purchased online or at the door, if they’re still available.
Blues on Belgrade
From 12-11 p.m. Saturday on Belgrade, Blues on Belgrade is back for its 14th annual celebration. Enjoy live blues music by both local and national bands between the intersection of Range Street and Belgrade Avenue. Enjoy food, drinks, vendors and time with the whole community.
The event is free and open to all.
Open Mic Night in the Garden
From 7-9 p.m. Sunday at the Living Earth Center, put yourself out there by participating in an open mic night at the garden. Arrive at 6:45 p.m. to sign up. Or, if getting up on stage isn’t your thing, support your peers by showing up and cheering them on during their performance. Water will be provided, but you’re welcome to bring your own non-alcoholic beverages and food, along with your own blanket and chairs to sit on.
The event is free and open to all.
