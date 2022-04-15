For the weekend of April 15, 16 and 17
At Gustavus Adolphus College’s Hillstrom Museum of Art, 45 drawings by imprisoned Turkish journalist and artist Fevzi Yazici will be featured between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. this weekend until next. An honest story of an artist's experience told through his own art is a story you won't want to miss hearing. Or, in this case, seeing.
The Sound of Music at Ted Paul Theatre
Whether you go Friday or Saturday night at 7:30 p.m. or Sunday afternoon at 2 p.m. Minnesota State University’s take on the classic movie musical, “The Sound of Music,” will have you humming along to songs you didn’t even know you remembered and smiling at scenes you loved from the original. Tickets can be purchased online or in-person at the Box Office.
Easter Keg Hunt
With Easter right around the corner, Mankato Brewery will be joining in the festivities the best way they know how: with an Easter Keg Hunt.
Kicking off at 9 a.m. on Saturday, folks 21 and older are encouraged to gather a team of four, a form of transportation and follow along with the event page in order to receive clues every 30 minutes after 10 a.m. regarding the location of the keg, which will be somewhere in the Mankato/North Mankato area.
The lucky team who finds it will be awarded free beer for a year! Just make sure your team is registered by 9:45 a.m. Saturday to be eligible, and don’t forget to have a valid ID with you proving you’re old enough to participate.
This Saturday between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. Mankato Brewery will be welcoming back Papa Greezy to the stage. Can’t go wrong with a free concert, a good crowd and a couple of beers on a Saturday evening. Especially when the concert is of a band who enjoys doing what they do and showing it while they play.
Head over to Chankaska Creek Ranch, Winery and Distillery in Kasota this Saturday between 6 p.m. and 8:45 p.m. for their unWINEd Music Series.
This Saturday they will be hosting Minneapolis area based acoustic and electric guitar player and singer Matt McAllistar. Join them in giving him a warm Southern Minnesota welcome, and enjoy a glass of good wine while you’re at it.
For those who are artsy and those who wish they were, this one’s for you.
This Saturday between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. at the Arts Center of St. Peter, you can indulge in a $20 two-week long course all on the art of creating a tapestry. Loom and the necessary fiber materials will be provided for you by the Arts Center but you must bring your own fork, ruler, scratch paper and writing utensil.
Sunday Music Series: Joe Tougas & Ann Fee
This Sunday between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. Patrick’s on Third in St. Peter returns with their Sunday Music Series. This week, Joe Tougas & Ann Fee (formly The Frye) are back! They will be playing some original songs, including the fan favorite “Daddy’s Car,” along with covers heavily inspired by ‘70s-era radio one-hits.
Email Ashley at aopina@mankatofreepress.com with your event to get featured. Follow Ashley on Twitter @AshleyOpina.
