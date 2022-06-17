For the weekend of June 17, 18 and 19
This weekend, we’re celebrating two holidays: Juneteenth and Father’s Day. Not only is our community hosting two major events to celebrate Juneteenth, but there’s also plenty of live music from well-known country singers and local artists alike, followed by a baseball game to wrap it all up. Needless to say, the lack of things to do this weekend isn’t the problem. It’s choosing which event you should attend.
Minnesota Statewide Juneteenth Celebration
From 4:30-8:45 p.m. on Friday at the Mankato YMCA and 10-6 p.m. on Saturday at the St. Peter High School, True Essentials Founder and CEO Destiny Owens and Minnesota Hip Hop Coalition Regional Representative Bethany Truman will be hosting the first ever Minnesota Statewide Juneteenth Celebration. Friday is Youth Night and Saturday is for all to enjoy. From food trucks, guest speakers, live music, Black Business Expo, youth workshops, a basketball tournament and more, there’s plenty of things to do at this two-day event in order to celebrate the freedom of Black people in our country.
The event is free and open to all.
Greater Mankato Diversity Council Juneteenth Celebration
Between 1-5 p.m. this Sunday at 10 Civic Center Plaza, join Greater Mankato Diversity Council as it hosts its fifth annual Juneteenth celebration. Not only will the event be educational and impactful, it will also celebrate local Black communities. From guest speakers, Black-owned business vendors and other activities, it’s an event you’ll want to be at.
The event is free and open to all.
Festival Solstice
From 4-10 p.m. this Friday and Saturday between the Blue Earth and Minnesota rivers at the Land of Memories park, Festival Solstice is back and ready to indulge the community with plenty of entertainment including live music from local, regional and national bands, paddling and some awesome vendors. Camping passes are also available for purchase for those interested in getting the full festival experience this weekend.
Tickets vary in price and can be purchased online.
Concert | Brett Young with special guest Chris Lane
Starting at 7 p.m. this Saturday at Vetter Stone Amphitheater, well-known country singers Brett Young and Chris Lane will be hitting the stage before hitting the road again for Young’s tour. Young is known for his West Coast-meets-Southern sound and heartfelt lyrics, granting him seven consecutive No. 1 hits. Lane parallels Young’s success as he continues to garner more than 1.2 billion on-demand streams and three No. 1 hits himself. The two will undoubtedly bring some southern charm and popular country music to town, so don’t miss it.
Tickets vary in price and can be purchased online.
Live Music | Chris Bertrand at Coffee Hag
Between 12-2 p.m. Saturday at The Coffee Hag, musician Chris Bertrand will be stopping by to get caffeinated and play some originals for some lucky coffee shop dwellers before heading up to the cities and playing more live tunes. If you’re going for some coffee on your lunch break, might as well join Bertrand at his last Mankato gig of the month.
Live Music | Ben Scruggs at LocAle Brewing Company
Between 7-9 p.m. this Saturday, local singer/songwriter Ben Scruggs will perform at the LocAle Brewing Company. The Mankato native musician is known for dabbling in folk/blues/Americana and playing all-original music during his sets. If you’re looking to unwind while still having some fun on a Saturday night, watching Scruggs live with his acoustic guitar and blues harmonica is a good way to go.
Mankato MoonDogs vs. Bismarck Larks
At 6:35 p.m. Sunday at the ISG Field, celebrate your dad for Father’s Day by surprising him with Mankato MoonDogs baseball game tickets against the Bismarck Larks. Show up in matching spirit wear and enjoy a beer or two with a corndog or soft pretzel. Guaranteed dad satisfaction.
Tickets vary in price and can be purchased online or at the box office.
Email your events to Ashley at aopina@mankatofreepress.com to get featured.
