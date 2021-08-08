There used to be an old ad campaign for Blackgama furs that featured glamorous stars such as Natalie Wood, Pearl Bailey, and Barbara Stanwyck draped in a luxurious fur with the slogan, “What becomes a legend most?” running under the photo.
I was thinking about that campaign the other day when my husband and I visited a classic car show. As we passed a perfectly polished 1958 Chevy Impala, a gold 1972 Cadillac Eldorado, and — my personal favorite — a 1967 Ford Mustang, it occurred to me that there were some cars that were never going to be considered a classic or a legend, and that might not even be remembered. The AMC Gremlin comes to mind as well as its larger and even more unattractive relative, the Pacer. Then there was the Yugo, the Chevette and the Ford Pinto, none of which you are likely to find at any classic car show on the planet.
My family bought a Gremlin in 1976 and it was the car I drove to get my driver’s license. I loved it because it was quirky looking, had absolutely no pickup and steered like you were driving through molasses. In other words, the ideal car for a 16-year-old who was afraid to drive faster than 30 mph, even on the highway.
The Gremlin wasn’t a bad car during the summer, but once the temperature dropped below 20 degrees, it morphed from being a gremlin to becoming a downright demon. I can still remember lying in bed listening to my mother trying to get the Gremlin to start on any given winter morning. Grrriiiinnnndddd. Grrriiiinnnndddd. Pause for Mom to say her very worst swear word, “Damnation!” and then back to grrrriiiinnnndddd a few more times. She was never in a very good mood on those days.
My parents eventually traded the Gremlin in on a Ford Fairmont, another car that probably won’t make it to any classic car shows since it was on the dull side. But it always started no matter what the temperature was outside.
So what makes something, be it a car or a hairstyle or a recipe, a classic or a legend? And how can you tell if something is going to turn into a classic or if it’s just a fast-moving trend, destined to be gone before the next full moon? Why don’t women wear beehives anymore and how come a chocolate layer cake is always going to have fans, but no one seems to flock to pesto anymore?
Obviously, it’s all about lasting. All the cars we saw at the car show lasted because they were made well and stood up to the test of time. They also had personality and an individuality that seemed to fade away in the world of car manufacturing in the 1980s when all the cars started looking alike.
