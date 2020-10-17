I’ve heard a lot of people say we’ll be different once all this stuff we’re currently living through is over. More considerate. Kinder. Nicer.
I hope so, but sometimes I wonder.
The other day I was at a store waiting in the check-out line, standing in the protocol prescribed spot you’re supposed to wait until it’s your turn. There was one woman ahead of me and one man behind me. Like I said, I was in the spot I was supposed to be in and it didn’t occur to me to move any closer mainly because I was tired and didn’t feel like moving forward until I absolutely had to. The man behind me wasn’t pleased.
“I think you can safely move up,” he said in a voice fairly dripping with sarcasm.
“I like to keep my distance,” I replied.
“Obviously.”
I chose not to respond, mainly because I couldn’t think of a suitable comeback. Even when I’m not tired, snappy comments don’t come easily to me in the moment. I think of them hours later when I’m walking the dogs or loading the dishwasher. Besides, someone wise once said to pick your battles and someone else equally wise said timing is everything. In the long run, this wasn’t a battle worth fighting and the timing was lousy.
When the woman at the counter finished, I went up and paid for my purchases, sensing the man behind me was close on my heels. Glancing over my shoulder, I saw I was right. He stood an unsocial distance away, visibly impatient and acting as if my transaction was postponing his non-elective surgery.
I didn’t then and I don’t now see what the problem was. We were the only three customers in the store, so it wasn’t like it was going to take 20 minutes to get through the check-out line. Why get crabby about it? I suppose I should have said, “So if I move up 6 feet I’ll be done five seconds faster. Are you in that much of a rush?”
Maybe he was. We’re all in a mad rush to get wherever we aren’t at any particular moment. People speed through town like they’re on their way to pick up the first installment of their Powerball check. I don’t know why everyone’s going so fast. It’s not like there’s anything good on television to scurry home and watch. I’m not saying we have to crawl through life, but is it really necessary to hurtle through it?
Of course, there have been a whole lot of brighter moments throughout this pandemic and those are the ones we need to cling to. We’ve all been under a great deal of stress during the past six months and it’s starting to show. But the question remains: Can we do better? Of course we can.
One of my favorite movies is the 1950s soap “All That Heaven Allows.” It’s a glorious two hours of technicolor starring Rock Hudson as the younger man and Jane Wyman as his cougar girlfriend. I won’t go into the plot other than to say it’s a classic boy-gets-girl-boy-loses-girl-boy-gets-girl-back-in-the-end. Around the time boy-loses-girl, Jane the Cougar tries to convince Rock the Boy Toy that they don’t have to get married right away by saying, “It’s only a question of time.”
Rock is appalled. “Only a question of time,” he repeats, his face clearly telling his fiancée that time is all we have when you get right down to it.
So true, Rock, so very true. If there’s one single lesson to glean from the pandemic, it’s that everything can change in the blink of an eye. It’s something we all know but don’t really believe until it happens to us. Well, it happened to everyone on the planet at the same time last spring. Now we have to decide what we’re going to do about it.
We can continue to hoard toilet paper, bully each other in check-out lines and never bother to smile anymore because no one can see us behind our masks anyway.
Or we can simply not.
I vote for not. I vote for smiling just the same and hoping those smiles can be seen above our masks. I vote for giving people ample room in lines and respecting the distance they’re comfortable with. I vote for believing this pandemic is going to end one of these days and when the masks and gloves and social distancing go away, we’re all still hopefully going to be here. And when that lovely day dawns, I hope we can all take a moment or two to savor it. It really is only a question of time.
Nell Musolf is a freelance writer living in Mankato with her husband and two dogs. She can be reached at nmusolf@gmail.com.
