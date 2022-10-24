Q. My friend mentioned that he started taking a milk thistle supplement. What is it and what does it do for health?
A: Milk thistle seeds contain silymarin, which is an active ingredient that has antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties. Milk thistle seeds are the richest source of silymarin. Silymarin can also be found in coriander, cilantro seeds and turmeric, though in much smaller amounts. But what does milk thistle do?
Clinically, there has been some research that indicates milk thistle may have liver-protective properties. This means milk thistle may be effective and protective against multiple types of liver injury, toxic hepatitis, fatty liver disease, cirrhosis, ischemic injury and viral-induced liver disease.
Antioxidants are important in our diet as they can delay or prevent cell damage. It is important to consume antioxidants from a variety of foods, such as fruits and vegetables. While there needs to be more research done on milk thistle, there is a possibility that it could provide healthful antioxidants to your diet.
Generally, milk thistle supplementation is regarded as safe for adults. In the recommended doses, it is typically well-tolerated. Some side effects may include diarrhea, constipation, nausea and vomiting, abdominal bloating, itchiness and headache.
Milk thistle comes from the Asteraceae family which also includes plants such as ragweed, daisies, marigolds and chrysanthemums. Therefore, it is recommended that if you have an allergy to any plants in this family you abstain from milk thistle as you may have an allergic reaction to it as well.
If you have Type 2 diabetes, specifically if you take medication for Type 2 diabetes, it is recommended to avoid milk thistle as it may have blood sugar-reducing properties that could cause hypoglycemia.
Milk thistle may also impact estrogen levels, so it is recommended to avoid this supplement if you have ovarian, uterine or breast cancer, or endometriosis. There is limited research on the safety of milk thistle in children, pregnant individuals, and those who are breastfeeding.
Those with Type 2 diabetes, certain cancers or allergies, and those pregnant or breastfeeding may want to refrain from a milk thistle supplement until speaking with their health care team.
