I had a couple of questions from market shoppers this week to answer.
What are those bumps on my tree leaves? Leaf gall appears as tiny bumps on leaves of trees and shrubs. Leaf gall can be caused by insect mites feeding or virus and bacteria. Although unsightly, it normally does not permanently injure or kill a tree.
Leaf gall may also be an issue you won’t have every year, depending on what the wind blows your way. Chemical treatment is not recommended, as the damage is not threatening to the life of the plant, nor will it improve the look.
Another question was about basil when it flowers. The flavor of some plants changes when they go to seed. Lettuce, for instance, will start to turn bitter tasting when the seed stalk starts to develop. Cilantro, on the other hand, always tastes like soap to me! I have never noticed basil changing flavor as the flowering occurs. Whew.
I want a long season of fresh basil from the garden. During the growing season, never cut more than one third of the plant at a time. Of course, allow time for regrowth before picking one third again. If you only take a few leaves here and there, the plant will barely miss them. Before frost, take it all.
Basil should not be chopped until right before use. When basil is chopped or torn, the cut edges quickly turn dark or black-looking. This is due to oxidation, same as what occurs to some potatoes or apples when cut and surfaces are exposed to air. It’s not harmful, just unsightly. Toss a handful of chopped basil, fresh tomato chunks, and parmesan cheese on top of a mound of hot pasta and enjoy the summer flavors. Splash on some olive oil and black pepper, and of course a lot of fresh garlic.
Purslane
What is most plentiful in your garden? Let me guess….purslane!
I have recently read again about the nutritional benefits of eating purslane – AKA pesky garden weed. If you love to eat it, and would like a month’s supply – give me a call.
Because it is so prolific, purslane is a tough weed to get rid of. When one of your common names is Mother of Millions, only trouble can follow. Spraying or daily hoeing is the only answer. Any tiny pieces of stem, root or leaf tissue left on the soil surface will be rooting in about a day. Purslane has a prostrate growth habit and tiny, round, shiny, fleshy leaves.
Even plants that are pulled can continue to ripen their seeds and disperse. How can we possibly keep up? When I find time to actually pull weeds, I prefer to place the weed pile on black landscape fabric I have in random areas of the garden. There, on that hot, scorching material, those weeds and their seed development potential actually die, never to regrow. Gardeners delight!
Ripe peppers
How do you know when your peppers are ripe?
Some garden veggies change color so they are easier to distinguish. A green bell pepper – not so much! Typically, bell pepper harvesting starts late July through hard frost. The expected size should be one indicator. When the skin of the pepper starts to lose its shine a bit is another sign.
Most peppers should also be easy to remove from the plant with a slight twist. Peppers eaten in the green stage are considered unripe – like a green olive is. Left on the plant to mature, most will turn red or orange and the flavor will turn sweet. At this stage the pepper will be considered in the ripe stage like a black olive would be.
I love to stuff Italian peppers like Atris with cheesy rice. Wrap tight in saran and throw in the freezer for winter. One microwaved minute and you have a taste of summer amidst the snow drifts.
The Master Gardener’s of the Minnesota River Valley will be at the Mankato Farmer’s Market this Saturday giving demonstrations on dividing irises, and they will be giving away one per family while they last. I happen to know a person who has a lot, and was willing to donate to the cause (me).
The Mankato Farmers’ Market is now open for 2019, 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays in the Best Buy parking lot in Mankato. The Tuesday market is held 3:30-6 p.m. at Best Buy. The Thursday market will be held 3:30-6 p.m. at the Food Hub in Old Town, 512 N. Riverfront Drive.
