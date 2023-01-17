Q. I’m looking to go more plant-based in my food choices. I’m not sure if vegan or vegetarian are the way to go, but would love more info on how to start and nutrients I need to watch.
A. You may be wanting to go 100% vegan, or simply include more plants in your diet, or improve your personal and environmental health without sacrificing great taste.
More and more Americans are trying plant-based eating or at least a “Meatless Monday” meal every now and then. In the world of meat-free eating, there is a broad spectrum. Vegans are the most restrictive, eliminating all products from animals including meat, dairy, eggs, butter and honey. Flexitarians are the most relaxed by choosing meat-free most of the time, but occasionally enjoying a meal that includes meat. There are also those individuals who fall somewhere in between by eliminating red meat, dairy, poultry, fish, eggs or any combination of foods.
Choosing a vegetarian lifestyle can be a healthy choice if you plan out your meals and fill your plate with nutrient-rich choices. Meat provides several easily absorbed essential nutrients such as protein, zinc, iron and B12 (all nutrients that may be difficult to get through a strict plant-based diet.)
If you choose to have a plant-based diet make sure you are still filling half your plate with fruits and vegetables and the rest with whole grains and protein (nuts, seeds or legumes).
Considerations for meal planning when choosing a vegan or vegetarian lifestyle include nutrients typically found only or in high concentrations in animal products.
Protein. Found in both plant and animal foods, protein is the building block for structures in our body. Plant-based protein sources include legumes (including soy), grains, nuts, seeds, and even vegetables. Consumption of complementary proteins at each meal is not necessary; a variety of plant foods should be eaten throughout the day in order to provide all essential amino acids.
Zinc. Important in nearly all systems in the body, zinc can be found in many of the same foods as plant-based protein. Legumes, soy, whole grains, fortified cereals, nuts and seeds are all rich sources.
Calcium. Dairy is a great source of calcium, but if you’re not consuming milk, yogurt, or cheese, include servings of calcium-set tofu and other soy-based products, calcium-fortified foods like orange juice and plant-based milks, low-oxalate vegetables such as broccoli, kale, and bok choy. Oxalates bind to calcium in many vegetables making it difficult for the body to absorb the calcium.
Vitamin B12. Because vitamin B12 is only found in foods of animal origin, it is important that vegans and other vegetarians who rarely consume animal products choose fortified foods or a vitamin supplement.
Vitamin D. Supplementation is recommended for most adults, and especially vegans. Vitamin D plays a role in bone health as well as immunity and muscle health.
Iron. The Dietary Reference Intake for iron is 1.8 times higher for vegetarians than for nonvegetarians due to the lower bioavailability of non-heme iron compared to heme iron. So load up on those same legumes, enriched cereals, whole grains and seeds.
Omega-3 Fatty Acids. With the most beneficial forms of omega-3 fatty acids found in animal foods, including in a variety of plant-based sources like walnuts, flax seeds and chia seeds along with a microalgae-derived supplement is important for brain and heart health.
