I love to see examples of people pushing the limits of human capability.
Einstein’s grasp of physics, Rembrandt’s abilities with a paintbrush, Frank Lloyd Wright’s architectural wonders, the magic of Mozart … There’s just something about seeing human potential in full bloom. (Truth be told, though, I can’t even come close to comprehending Einstein’s discoveries; I need my children to explain them to me. But I digress.)
Another example would be Michael Vick, the former All-Pro quarterback for the Atlanta Falcons and other teams. If you already love and appreciate football, you don’t need me to tell you about Vick. But if you’ve never seen him play, check out his highlight reel sometime. It’s a virtual clinic in what the human body is physically capable of. Watching him run through and elude a sea of tacklers or thread a 40-yard pass through a needle’s eye and into the hands of a sprinting receiver is grace incarnate. Truly spectacular.
Vick is also a man who has pushed the limits of animal cruelty, which makes the decision by the NFL last week so baffling.
Vick, who’s playing career ended a few years ago, was recently named one of the honorary captains for the 2020 Pro Bowl, the NFL’s annual leisure fest of a “game” featuring the league’s best players. Apparently they choose some of the former “greats” to be honorary captains each year, and this year Vick got one of the nods.
A lot of animal lovers lost their minds over this. Two separate petitions, one at change.org and another at animalvictory.org, have collected nearly 350,000 signatures between them demanding Vick be removed as honorary Pro Bowl captain.
Now, I believe a man who has served his time in prison deserves an opportunity to redeem himself, especially a man of color who grew up in poverty. But while his exploits on the field were such that performance records still exist with his name on them, off the field he was a monster. So while he deserves that chance at redemption, there’s no way in hell he deserves to be held up as a pillar of the NFL.
Let’s revisit some relevant facts, shall we?
Vick grew up in a housing project in Virginia. There was violence, drug dealing, gangs, drive-by shootings all around him. He says he used to go fishing “even if the fish weren’t biting” just to escape the everyday danger around him.
But he grew up with once-in-a-generation athletic ability, as well, and he was offered a full scholarship to play football for Virginia Tech. Once there, he shined. He racked up rushing yards and touchdown passes at a blistering pace, and after just two years he declared himself eligible for the NFL draft. He was the No. 1 overall pick by the Atlanta Falcons.
His career was riddled by nagging injuries, but Vick still managed to be among the best players in the game while he played. Was named Player of the Week multiple times. Five trips to the Pro Bowl. Player of the Year Award. Comeback Player of the Year Award. And he still holds the record for most yards per rushing attempt.
Off the field, though …
Vick ran a dog-fighting operation called Bad Newz Kennels. He kept a stable of pitbulls and regularly hosted fights. When authorities investigated the matter, they found more than 70 pitbulls on site, some with substantial injuries. The investigation revealed Vick purchased the property where the dogfighting matches were taking place, and bankrolled a substantial gambling operation that was active during Bad News Kennels dogfighting matches.
When news first broke, Vick lied about it and said he had no part in the operation. But a few of his associates reached plea agreements that implicated Vick, and Vick finally relented. He served a little less than two years in prison, and came out a seemingly remorseful man. In a post-prison interview with the CBS news program “60 Minutes,” Vick said he regretted everything: how he treated the animals, letting his family down, letting his team down, letting down Falcons team owner Art Blank who stood by Vick’s dishonest story of having “nothing to do with” the dog fighting operation. He even said he regretted the way he approached his NFL career: last one on the field, first one off of it.
The detail that sticks with me in the Michael Vick story is how he personally killed underperforming dogs. He electrocuted them, drowned them, hanged them. Or, in one particularly barbaric method, he and an associate would grab the dog by the legs and slam them to the ground repeatedly until dead.
I know it’s hard to read. As an animal lover, it’s hard to write. I get no joy telling you these facts. But when you hear about the NFL making a really dumb decision like this, it’s hard to not come here and urge you to sign that petition. I wish you would.
Is this an example of what the NFL thinks of cruelty to animals? I mean, surely they wouldn’t ask Ray Rice to be an honorary captain (he’s the guy who was caught on elevator surveillance footage assaulting his fiance) or O.J. Simpson … remember him? Murdered two people? Got away with it? Went to prison later for an unrelated assault? Now seen on Twitter Sunday nights in selfie videos commenting on football games? Yeah, that guy.
The NFL needs to reverse this. I’m happy that Vick seems to have found his way again, apparently, and I truly do believe he deserved that shot at redemption. But he doesn’t deserve this ridiculous honorary captain distinction.
Take it away from him.
It’s not like they’d be taking away his dog.
