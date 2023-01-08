I’ll say one thing for winter: Vanity fades faster than a late summer sunburn, not to be recovered until the snow has melted and the spring flowers are blooming.
At least, it fades for people over 30. Younger people, male and female, seem to still think it matters to look fashionable no matter what the weather is doing. One day they will discover how wrong they are about that. When the temperature drops into the teens, being fashionable is about as important as getting Wordle on your second guess: no one else but you really cares.
I remember being young and vain enough to not wear a hat during a blizzard because I didn’t want it to flatten my hair, but I got over that when I realized warm ears trumped flat hair any day of the week.
Times haven’t changed. I see many young people wearing those stylish and expensive ripped jeans, the ones with holes that go up all the way up to their hips, as they try to look like well-ventilated pants and snowstorms are a good idea. They, too, will learn.
There’s also a trend for younger guys to prove how tough they are by wearing shorts, even when the mercury refuses to rise above -10. Sorry, guys, that doesn’t prove you’re tough to the rest of the world. It only proves we hope you’re not planning a career in anything involving logic because you appear to have serious judgment issues.
After the last snowstorm, my husband went up on the roof to shovel snow. He had to wear at least five layers of clothing. When he came inside, he resembled an irritated snowman. He wasn’t shoveling snow from our roof because he wanted to, but because if he didn’t, we might get ice dams, a winter scenario we never considered before moving to the upper Midwest.
That he shovels the roof and the driveway with mostly good cheer amazes me. If I had to be the main shoveler, I suspect we’d be getting a lot of complaints from the neighbors as well as citations from the city. Sometimes I think he enjoys the challenge 8-inch snowfalls bring. Other times I think the snow has frozen his brain.
Living up north has also brought to light a new form of male bonding/bragging. Instead of comparing zip codes or vehicles or job titles, men in our neck of the woods talk about their snow blowers.
“What’d you get?” I’ve heard my husband ask a fellow tosser of the snow. “Ariens? John Deere? International?”
This question is always followed by a long, often dull (to any non-snow blowers present) discourse on chute controls, headlights, and heated hand grips.
At the end of the conversation, both men walk away satisfied. Men in the Great North know what matters — being able to fight back Old Man Winter as much as possible.
I’ve tolerated Mark’s snow blower fixation since he’s the one out there in the elements. After all, the snow blowers we’ve bought have been too big and heavy for me to figure out how to start, much less use.
Until this past year, when he gifted me with a small battery-run snow blower “so you don’t feel left out,” I think was how he phrased it.
“I’ve never felt left out,” I assured him. If anything, I’ve felt I’ve done my part by staying inside and having a hot toddy ready for him when he was done dealing with the snow.
But being handed the gauntlet, I got to know my new toy and even to enjoy blowing snow, although my miniature snow blower can’t handle much more than the smallest and fluffiest of snowfalls. It makes me feel like I’m doing something toward protecting our hearth and home from winter. Not much, but something.
It’s also given me bragging rights of my own and the ability to ask my friends what kind of snow blower they have. So far, no one has responded, but that’s all right. When you live up north, one thing you can count on is a long winter with many, many conversations about the weather.
