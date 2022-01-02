Sometimes it’s a bit of a challenge to think of something to write about every week, which I suspect is pretty obvious when that happens (“I know! I’ll write about our FURNACE!”).
Other times, life hands you a topic without any warning, which is exactly what happened this past week — a topic I would have gladly handed right back, given my druthers.
It was late, about 1:30 a.m., and I was brushing my teeth before bed when suddenly the house shook with a mighty bang.
We live on one of our town’s main thoroughfares and have come to know the distinctive thud of a car hitting something solid, so it was a bang I’d heard before, although never at such a close range.
Opening the bathroom door, I saw my husband running outside, inappropriately dressed in a T-shirt, pajama bottoms and no shoes.
“Somebody hit our house with their car,” Mark called over his shoulder. “Call the police!”
The police arrived in less than two minutes, apprehended the driver after they’d backed out of the hole they put in our oldest son’s thankfully empty bedroom and got half a block away in a car that now lacked much of its front end.
Over the course of the next hour, what seemed like dozens of people walked through our house including more police officers, a firefighter and our next-door neighbor, a night owl who heard the crash and came over to help. It was a little bit like having an impromptu cocktail party only without any of the laughter, adult beverages or good music.
After everyone left, we went to bed with the idea that maybe we’d wake up in the morning only to discover we’d shared a bad dream and there wouldn’t be a hole in our house.
Unfortunately, that wasn’t the case. When we woke up, we saw that our house had indeed sustained a very large and gaping owie.
When something as bizarre as a car crashing into one of your bedrooms happens, it takes a while to get used to the idea. It seems so improbable, much in the same way winning the lottery seems improbable, only not nearly as enjoyable.
When you finally accept it, the next question is “why us?” followed by “why our house?”
I think we’re wired to assume bad things can’t happen to us, but good things should happen and on a regular basis, please.
Back in college, I remember two tidbits of wisdom from a statistics class I took. The first was the professor telling us “Statistics lie, and liars use statistics,” which perked me up every time I looked at my GPA. The other tidbit was after every spin of the roulette wheel, the odds go back to zero.
In other words, every time you walk out the front door it’s a crap shoot if you’ll come back home at the end of the day. So why not us? Why not our house? Would we really wish this on someone else living on our street? Of course not.
What it all boils down to is the fact that people occasionally display terrible judgment. How else can you explain the way too many people drive these days and every so often wind up with their front tires perched in some innocent person’s bedroom?
It also boils down to the fact that every so often you’re stuck cleaning up someone else’s mess, and we’ll be cleaning up this particular mess for a long time.
But at least we have some help: our insurance company and contractor, first responders and our neighbor who rushed into the cold to see what she could do to help.
We will still most likely ask “why us?” every so often because we are mere mortals.
When that happens, we’ll have yet another conversation about moving somewhere far off the beaten trail, possibly to a cabin in the middle of the woods that is accessible only by helicopter or goat.
In the meantime, we’re mapping out a new landscaping project featuring large rocks, more trees and maybe a moat. It most likely won’t be too pretty, but it should be a whole lot less owie prone.
Nell Musolf is a freelance writer based in Mankato. She can be reached at nmusolf@gmail.com.
